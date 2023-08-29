When 1 finger is wounded, the whole hand feels the pain: Ng Kok Song on importance of a united S'pore

"When one finger is wounded, the whole hand... feels the pain," presidential candidate Ng Kok Song shared in his response to a question during the live presidential forum hosted by Mediacorp on Aug. 28.

Ng was referencing his candidate symbol, and along with his fellow candidates Tan Kin Lian and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, was responding to the question: "Beyond your ceremonial and community roles, how do you intend to be a unifying figure for the nation?"

Caring across communities: Ng

Ng was the first to give his response, saying that he wants to be a unifying figure for Singapore "by encouraging more interracial help".

Noting that the emphasis in Singapore has been on "caring for our own racial community, our own religious communities", Ng said that he would like to see members of such communities caring for those from other communities.

Ng also wanted to remind Singapore to be united as a nation.

He linked this idea of unity to his campaign symbol — a hand with a heart shape at its palm.

As he previously mentioned on Nomination Day, Ng explained that Singapore is unified despite its differences.

"The five fingers signify that although we have five different races, religions, languages, yet we are one, we are one palm."

However, "when one finger gets wounded, the whole hand, the whole palm, feels the pain," Ng elaborated during the forum.

As such, Ng said it was important to "develop this empathy, this compassion, towards people of other communities".

"Our deepest identity is that we are Singaporeans," he concluded.

Finding common ground: Tharman

Tharman responded by noting that Singapore, while a multicultural, multicultural and multireligious society, was "unusual" in that it is "peaceful".

Nevertheless, Tharman emphasised that the nation needs to deepen that muticulturalism, and "deepen the Singapore identity".

This can be done so by participating in each other's culture from a young age.

"Not just respecting differences and tolerating them and getting along okay in our daily lives, but become more Singaporean together."

As a president, Tharman said he would advocate strongly for "finding a common ground" in what he feels is an increasingly diverse nation.

He anticipated that Singaporeans will have more different views, political leanings, and ways of thinking.

Nevertheless, Tharman asserted that "there are very few differences which cannot be bridged". "We've got to work at it," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of respecting others' differences of perspectives — which ties back to his campaign slogan, "Respect for All".

"...At the end of the day, our greatest strength is that we are Singaporeans together," he concluded.

Solve issues which worry people: Tan

Lastly, Tan responded that unifying a nation has to start with ensuring that people feel financially secure, and "hopeful in their life".

"The key problem now is that people find the cost is too high, housing is too expensive, jobs are insecure," he explained.

Only after this problem is solved, can people have "more time to think beyond themselves into the community, into society at large, then they become more unified [sic]", Tan said.

Tan also hopes to "bring back the Singapore from 50 years ago", when people were "proud to be Singaporean" and enjoyed living in the country.

"When people are worried, they become more divisive," Tan opined.

As such, the president should "be willing to look into the real issues that are making people worried".

"So my focus is, let's make life easier for people," Tan concluded.

Top image from CNA / YouTube.