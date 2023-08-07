Back

S'porean singer-actor Nat Ho releases first Korean sound track for K-drama 'Sing My Crush'

The song is in English and is titled 'With You'.

Lee Wei Lin | Khine Zin Htet | August 07, 2023, 07:35 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Singaporean actor-singer Nat Ho, who relocated to Seoul, South Korea to pursue making music in the K-pop industry, has released his first song cut in the K-pop homeland.

As part of the original sound track for musical romance K-drama "Sing My Crush", the 38-year-old wrote the lyrics for the song titled "With You" together with K-pop lyricist Oh Yoo Won.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nat Ho | 鶴天賜｜내트 (@iamnatho)

He also thanked his fellow lyricist and the song production team in his Instagram post announcing the release of the soundtrack.

Have wrote close to 30 songs

In an interview with Mothership, Ho shared that he has written close to 30 songs since his move to Seoul a year ago.

The number might not seem like much, but the singer-actor is juggling school, exams and music making at the same time.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nat Ho | 鶴天賜｜내트 (@iamnatho)

He said he believes that this is, however, "a good pacing" and that "[having] consistency is key".

Songwriting can be a lonely journey, many hours are spent alone in the studio writing and recording, producing, and mixing. And many songs will never see the light of day if they are not selected. But I take each song pitch as an opportunity to try something new, and to learn and grow all the time.

Having this mindset helps to keep him motivated and prevents him from burning out, he said.

Production process

Whilst he is credited in "With You" as a lyricist, he is usually a topliner — someone who creates all the vocal and melody parts of a song.

The production of a song consists of various people from producers, lyricists, topliners to singers.

He said he works on an initial mix of a song before sending it to a producer for the final result.

"It really is a team effort," he explained.

Top photos via Nat Ho & Sing My Crush

S'pore Airlines to fly more to key countries starting March 2024 & use bigger planes

More flying to do.

August 08, 2023, 02:38 AM

S'pore police arrest man, 22, for stealing 500 Pokemon cards from various locations

He got caught after going back to the store to steal again.

August 08, 2023, 12:51 AM

S'pore loanshark gets runners to splash paint in M'sia, but gets ambushed & car smashed

The loanshark claims the son in the family worked in Singapore and borrowed S$1,000 two years ago, and now owes S$13,000.

August 07, 2023, 06:59 PM

Macaque steals ang ku kueh from Punggol bus interchange stall, eats filling after peeling off leaf & skin

Feast like a gourmet.

August 07, 2023, 06:39 PM

Doctor at Yishun clinic does CPR on seated unconscious man, who died 1 week later

He was charged by the Singapore Medical Council for failing to meet professional standards.

August 07, 2023, 06:27 PM

Tampines coffee shop glass cup suddenly shatters causing injuries, patrons claim staff said 'not my business'

The patrons were more infuriated at the alleged lack of empathy than the cup shattering.

August 07, 2023, 06:22 PM

S'pore troupe wins Genting World Lion Dance Championship, ends M'sia's 13-year streak

Awesome.

August 07, 2023, 06:20 PM

US man stops mid-theft to pet house dog before stealing bicycle from garage

Not all good boys make good guard dogs.

August 07, 2023, 06:02 PM

S'porean Liverpool fan charged with public nuisance was previously convicted of similar offence

He will return to court on Aug. 28.

August 07, 2023, 05:44 PM

Tin Jingyao, 23, scores S'pore's 'greatest' chess victory, beating former world rapid champion Mamedyarov

Huge upset.

August 07, 2023, 05:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.