S'porean singer-actor Nat Ho releases first Korean sound track for K-drama 'Sing My Crush'

Singaporean actor-singer Nat Ho, who relocated to Seoul, South Korea to pursue making music in the K-pop industry, has released his first song cut in the K-pop homeland.

As part of the original sound track for musical romance K-drama "Sing My Crush", the 38-year-old wrote the lyrics for the song titled "With You" together with K-pop lyricist Oh Yoo Won.

He also thanked his fellow lyricist and the song production team in his Instagram post announcing the release of the soundtrack.

Have wrote close to 30 songs

In an interview with Mothership, Ho shared that he has written close to 30 songs since his move to Seoul a year ago.

The number might not seem like much, but the singer-actor is juggling school, exams and music making at the same time.

He said he believes that this is, however, "a good pacing" and that "[having] consistency is key".

Songwriting can be a lonely journey, many hours are spent alone in the studio writing and recording, producing, and mixing. And many songs will never see the light of day if they are not selected. But I take each song pitch as an opportunity to try something new, and to learn and grow all the time.

Having this mindset helps to keep him motivated and prevents him from burning out, he said.

Production process

Whilst he is credited in "With You" as a lyricist, he is usually a topliner — someone who creates all the vocal and melody parts of a song.

The production of a song consists of various people from producers, lyricists, topliners to singers.

He said he works on an initial mix of a song before sending it to a producer for the final result.

"It really is a team effort," he explained.

