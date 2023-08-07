Macaque steals ang ku kueh from Punggol bus interchange stall, eats filling after peeling off leaf & skin

One audacious macaque was filmed stealing a box of ang ku kueh and another pastry from a stall at Punggol Bus Interchange.

It proceeded to feast on the fillings of one of the ang ku kuehs after peeling off its leaf and skin.

The scene was captured by an onlooker, and the video has been circulating widely on WhatsApp.

The exact date and time the incident took place are uncertain.

Also known as red tortoise cake, ang ku kueh is a small, oval-shaped Chinese pastry with a soft, sticky glutinous rice flour skin wrapped around a sweet central filling.

The pastry is also typically presented on a square piece of banana leaf.

What happened

In the video, the macaque could be seen prowling the tabletop.

The stallholder offered it a box of green pastry, but the monkey seemed to already have its eyes set on something else.

It proceeded to grab another pastry and a box of ang ku kueh instead.

It then jumped off the table and moved some steps away before digging into its loot.

After tearing open the plastic wrap of the pastry, the monkey put its fingers to its nose, presumably to conduct a smell test.

Seemingly unimpressed, it moved onto the ang ku kueh instead.

After using its teeth to open the plastic box, the monkey grabbed one kueh, deftly removed the leaf and then tore the red skin off before feasting on the fillings.

The ang ku kueh's skin did not seem to appeal to the macaque, who discarded it on the ground after finishing the filling.

Not the first monkey thief around

This is not the first time that monkeys have committed theft in Singapore.

In June 2022, more than 10 macaques brazenly stole bread and bananas from a few shops in Block 658 Punggol East.

Approximately a year later, a monkey stole a banana from a large bunch at a stall in Changi Village hawker centre while the stallholder was preoccupied with patrons.

Don't feed wildlife

According to the National Park Board (NParks), the long-tailed macaque is an innately curious animal that may visit residential homes to explore or seek food.

However, the agency reminds members of the public not to feed the monkeys, or any other wildlife for that matter, when encountering them as it would reduce their natural inclination to forage in the forest.

This will incur long-term impacts as macaques also help in seed dispersal through the consumption of fruits naturally found in the forest.

Furthermore, with the nutrients contained in the monkeys' excrement matter, the seeds will stand a higher chance of germinating and subsequent survival.

Additionally, members of the public are also advised to remain calm and avoid making eye contact with the monkey if they ever encounter one at home or outdoors.

They can also call NPark's Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they require further assistance.

