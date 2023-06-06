Back

Polite monkey steals just 1 banana from large bunch at Changi Village hawker stall while stallholder busy

Thief with a moral code.

Julia Yee | June 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

As an island that tries to integrate both wildlife and urban structures, Singapore is home to many amusing encounters involving humans and animals.

A recent encounter involved a primate who appeared to embody a moral code of his own though.

Thief with manners

On Jun. 2, a monkey set its eyes on a large stock of bananas displayed at a goreng pisang stall at Changi Village Hawker Centre.

As the person running the stall was preoccupied with customers, the monkey, perched on the stall's rafters, reached down and picked up a bunch of bananas.

Instead of making away with its loot, it merely swiped one banana before returning the rest to their original place.

The sneaky primate then climbed up onto higher ground to sit bravely among bird spikes and savour the fruits of its crime in broad daylight.

The theft was recorded by TikTok user @118stormbaytaxi and uploaded onto the platform along with the "Mission Impossible" theme song.

The "polite" monkey was subsequently praised by the internet for its derring-do.

The stall's owner told Shin Min Daily News that she was busy with her business and didn't notice the theft until she turned and spotted the monkey eating the fruit.

She added that another monkey dropped by the next day to steal another banana.

But it could have been the same monkey.

All images via @118stormbaytaxi/TikTok

