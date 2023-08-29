Man shouts Tan Kin Lian’s name & vulgarities at Ng Kok Song during Clementi walkabout

A young man shouted Tan Kin Lian's name after hurling vulgarities, making threatening gestures, and following presidential candidate Ng Kok Song for a short distance at Ng's walkabout at Clementi on Aug. 29, 2023, Ng's team revealed in a statement.

However, the former GIC chief investment officer has "no plans" to cancel his remaining walkabout and activities on Aug. 30, his team added.

Tomorrow will be the final day of the campaign period for the upcoming presidential election, as campaigning activities are prohibited on Cooling-Off Day (Aug. 31) and Polling Day (Sep. 1).

What happened

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the former GIC chief investment officer paid a visit to Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, and his appearance induced a crowd to form to pose for photos with him.

Ng also spoke to the media at a doorstop interview before his walkabout, during which he shared that he saw a need for "personal interaction" even though his campaign has been focused mainly on the use of social media.

He affirmed that he would do "as much as [he] can" before the cooling-off period kicks in on Aug. 31.

However, at around 7pm, while Ng was engaging with residents near Clementi Mall after speaking to the media, a young man on a bicycle approached Ng's team, the statement said.

He then began shouting vulgarities, made threatening gestures, and followed Ng for a short distance before eventually leaving the area shouting Tan Kin Lian's name.

Ng was not hurt during the incident, his team revealed.

His team also shared that a member of the public subsequently lodged a police report, and police officers collected statements from members of Ng's team who witnessed the incident after Ng left the scene.

Top images via @april5trawberry TikTok.