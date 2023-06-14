Everything about Presidential Election 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The race to find Singapore's ninth president is on. Here, you will find all of Mothership's coverage of the 2023 Presidential Election.
At the top, we've put together key information about the candidates, as well as what you oughta know as a voter. Scroll further down to find our latest stories on the Presidential Election.
Table of Contents
- Key information about the candidates
- What you need to know as a voter
- Latest stories on Presidential Election 2023
The candidates
Key information about the candidates who are contesting, listed in alphabetical order.
George Goh Ching Wah
Bio
- 63-year-old founder of Harvey Norman Ossia and Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to Morocco
- He and his wife have three daughters and one son
Interests
- Singing
- Philanthropy in Singapore and the Himalayas through his charity Border Mission Charitable Foundation
Key appeal
- He is an independent candidate, with no ties to the establishment, ensuring that the presidency is above politics
- He also brings his financial and managerial skills as an entrepreneur to the presidency
Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Bio
- 66-year old Singaporean who served as a Senior Minister, a Deputy Prime Minister, cabinet minister and a senior civil servant
- Internationally, he has served in the World Economic Forum, United Nations, and the International Monetary Fund
- He and his wife have three sons and one daughter
Interests
- Poetry and sports in his younger days
- He has pushed for inclusive social policies and the uplifting of low-income Singaporeans
Key appeal
- His experience in economics and finance will be important as custodian of Singapore’s reserves
- His standing both domestically and globally makes him a natural choice as Singapore's representative to the world
What you need to know as a voter
Voting is compulsory as long as you're a Singapore cititzen who is aged above 21 years.
Make sure you remember to check that your particulars are updated in the Registers of Electors from Jun. 15 t0 Jun. 28.
Here are the key milestones you can keep track of:
Issuance of Writ of Election
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will issue the Writ of Election.
⇓
Announcement of Nomination Day details
The Elections Department will announce the date of Nomination Day and the time and place for candidates to submit their nomination papers and certificates.
⇓
Nomination Day
Candidates will submit their nomination papers and certificates to the Returning Officer at the Nomination Centre. If more than one candidate is successfully nominated, there will be an election.
If you're a voter, you'll receive your poll card via post around two to three working days after Nomination Day. The poll card will state the polling station you need to report to.
⇓
Campaign period
Candidates can start campaigning immediately after the conclusion of the nomination proceedings. Campaigning must end at the start of Cooling-off Day.
⇓
Cooling-off Day
Campaigning is prohibited on Cooling-off Day, which is the eve of Polling Day. This is meant to give voters time to reflect on issues raised during the election before they go to the polls.
⇓
Polling Day
Eligible voters can cast their votes between 8:00am and 8:00pm on Polling Day. Remember to bring your poll card and NRIC to the polling station.
Votes are counted after polls close. Votes from overseas are also transported/posted back to Singapore.
⇓
Vote counting
If the number of overseas the total number of overseas votes is bigger than the difference between the number of local votes polled for the top two candidates, the Returning Officer will wait until all the overseas votes are counted before declaring the elected candidate.
⇓
Singapore gets our ninth president
Latest stories
