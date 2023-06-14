Everything about Presidential Election 2023

The race to find Singapore's ninth president is on. Here, you will find all of Mothership's coverage of the 2023 Presidential Election.

At the top, we've put together key information about the candidates, as well as what you oughta know as a voter. Scroll further down to find our latest stories on the Presidential Election.

We're constantly updating this page so bookmark it to stay informed.

Table of Contents Key information about the candidates

What you need to know as a voter

Latest stories on Presidential Election 2023

The candidates

Key information about the candidates who are contesting, listed in alphabetical order.

George Goh Ching Wah

Bio

63-year-old founder of Harvey Norman Ossia and Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to Morocco

He and his wife have three daughters and one son

Interests

Singing

Philanthropy in Singapore and the Himalayas through his charity Border Mission Charitable Foundation

Key appeal

He is an independent candidate, with no ties to the establishment, ensuring that the presidency is above politics

He also brings his financial and managerial skills as an entrepreneur to the presidency

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Bio

66-year old Singaporean who served as a Senior Minister, a Deputy Prime Minister, cabinet minister and a senior civil servant

Internationally, he has served in the World Economic Forum, United Nations, and the International Monetary Fund

He and his wife have three sons and one daughter

Interests

Poetry and sports in his younger days

He has pushed for inclusive social policies and the uplifting of low-income Singaporeans

Key appeal

His experience in economics and finance will be important as custodian of Singapore’s reserves

His standing both domestically and globally makes him a natural choice as Singapore's representative to the world

What you need to know as a voter

Voting is compulsory as long as you're a Singapore cititzen who is aged above 21 years.

Make sure you remember to check that your particulars are updated in the Registers of Electors from Jun. 15 t0 Jun. 28.

Here are the key milestones you can keep track of:

Issuance of Writ of Election Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will issue the Writ of Election.

⇓

Announcement of Nomination Day details The Elections Department will announce the date of Nomination Day and the time and place for candidates to submit their nomination papers and certificates.

⇓

Nomination Day Candidates will submit their nomination papers and certificates to the Returning Officer at the Nomination Centre. If more than one candidate is successfully nominated, there will be an election. If you're a voter, you'll receive your poll card via post around two to three working days after Nomination Day. The poll card will state the polling station you need to report to.

⇓

Campaign period Candidates can start campaigning immediately after the conclusion of the nomination proceedings. Campaigning must end at the start of Cooling-off Day.

⇓

Cooling-off Day Campaigning is prohibited on Cooling-off Day, which is the eve of Polling Day. This is meant to give voters time to reflect on issues raised during the election before they go to the polls.

⇓

Polling Day Eligible voters can cast their votes between 8:00am and 8:00pm on Polling Day. Remember to bring your poll card and NRIC to the polling station. Votes are counted after polls close. Votes from overseas are also transported/posted back to Singapore.

⇓

Vote counting If the number of overseas the total number of overseas votes is bigger than the difference between the number of local votes polled for the top two candidates, the Returning Officer will wait until all the overseas votes are counted before declaring the elected candidate.

⇓

Singapore gets our ninth president

Latest stories

We constantly update this section with our latest stories on the Presidential Election.