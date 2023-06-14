S'pore President not meant to be independent voice or check on government: Ho Ching

The role of Singapore's president is "not to be an independent voice, a check on government, or an ombudsman to all the woes and ills of society".

"For that, the usual political, civic, and civil processes will be the right avenues, including voting for a government during a general election or by-election for political representation in parliament."

This was what Ho Ching, wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun. 14).

In her post, Ho first explained that the elected president has two main roles.

"The primary role is that of a head of state, representing Singapore as a nation and state, and the symbol of unity for our people. The secondary role for which the election is to be held is to hold a second key to help safeguard our reserves and the integrity of our key institutions."

She also stressed that while it is a critical and important role, the presidency is not a political one in Singapore's parliamentary system.

Importance of safeguarding the reserves

Ho added that Singapore's system of electing someone to safeguard the reserves typically goes against the "desires of the electorate".

"Most electorate would want the government to spend more and not less, to subsidise this or that, or to make this or that free," said Ho.

She said that the "third generation syndrome" of not going through hardship to earn the money is "very real for families and for nations".

"The gimme-gimme syndrome takes hold as the third generation eyes the kitty as a freebie, instead of thinking of the reserves as their heritage and legacy which they must in their turn add to and strengthen for their own future generations. Most electorates? Yup! There are rare exceptions of course!"

Ho then cited Switzerland as an example of a state that is "highly conscious that there is no free lunch".

"This could explain why the Swiss are a high income, high quality of life nation that has remained independent for centuries," said Ho.

Singapore "yet to be tested"

According to Ho, Singapore is still a young nation that has "yet to be tested" on whether it has the maturity to safeguard the reserves and build on it.

"So folks, by all means, step forward to run for the presidential elections in Singapore. But don’t fly the false flag of independence, check and balance, complaints bureau, etc," she said.

Towards the end of her Facebook post, Ho reiterated the two key roles of the president: to be a titular head of state and to hold a second key for our reserves.

"I know it’s difficult because the instincts for potential candidates is to go for popular support as well as the instincts of the electorate to project their fears, hopes, grievances and tribal clannishness onto their candidate choice. Given the critical role of our reserves, and the importance of our institutional integrity, our President needs to be both a credible symbol of our nation, and also a person of courage and integrity willing and capable of doing the right thing even if it is unpopular."

You can read Ho's full Facebook post here:

Top images via Temasek & Mothership.