S'porean man spends S$58 on biryani & drinks to thank migrant workers this National Day

In conjunction with Singapore's 58th birthday, a man in Singapore spent S$58 buying migrant workers biryani and drinks.

Bought and distributed food and drinks

The man, Muhammad Noor Tijany, who is more commonly known by his online moniker @_donjany, shared a TikTok of himself buying and then distributing the food and drinks to random migrant workers around Boat Quay.

The migrant workers appeared surprised and delighted by his thoughtful gesture.

One of the migrant workers told Noor that he has a son and daughter waiting for him at home and that he misses his children.

National Day is a celebration for everyone

Speaking over the beloved National Day song "Home", Noor reminded the public of the sacrifices that the migrant workers have made.

"The things that they have done for us, they have left their family members."

"National Day is not only a celebration for Singaporeans but for everyone that has built this place that we call home," he said.

"I think this is the best time for us to at least show some appreciation to them because, at the end of the day, they are just normal human beings with emotions. It makes them feel good when we show some appreciation to them."

Thank You Bhaiya 2023 initiative

He invited the public to join him in giving back to the migrant workers by contributing to the Muslim Youth Forum (MYF) Singapore's initiative, "Thank You Bhaiya 2023".

MYF is hosting a biryani lunch for 1,000 migrant workers to thank them for their contributions.

It hopes to raise S$10,000 by the end of Aug. 30, 2023.

To find out how you can contribute, you can check out MYF's Facebook post below:

Top image from @_donjany/TikTok