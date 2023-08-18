Man, 51, arrested after allegedly vandalising walls of Buona Vista MRT underpass

A 51-year-old man was arrested by the Singapore Police Force on Aug. 17, 2023, for his suspected involvement in two cases of vandalism near Buona Vista.

In an Aug. 18 news release, the police said they were alerted to the aforementioned cases of vandalism on Aug. 8, where the walls were spray-painted with black graffiti at a building located along North Buona Vista Drive and on the walls of an underpass leading to Exit A of Buona Vista MRT station.

In particular, the walls of the underpass were sprayed with a 5m-long scratch of graffiti with symbols, which read, "IF 1 [Syringe] = 1 DEATH = 1 [man being hanged] HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?"

The man allegedly changed into another set of attire to avoid detection.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras, officers from the Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Thursday.

The man will be charged in court on Aug. 19 with vandalism.

If convicted, he could face an imprisonment term of up to three years, caning with not less than three strokes and not more than eight strokes, and a fine of up to S$2,000.

Top images via Hannah Martens/Mothership & niu niu/Unsplash