Wall of Buona Vista MRT underpass vandalised with graffiti of syringe & man being hanged

The spraypainted words and symbols stretched about 5m.

Winnie Li | August 08, 2023, 11:15 AM

The wall of the underpass leading to Exit A of Buona Vista MRT station was allegedly vandalised with a long stretch of graffiti.

The discovery of the graffiti was made on Aug. 8, 2023 morning.

The graffiti, with symbols, read: "IF 1 [Syringe] = 1 DEATH = 1 [man being hanged] HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?"

Image via Hannah Martens/Mothership

Image via Hannah Martens/Mothership

The aftermath of the alleged act of vandalism was captured by a Mothership reader.

The spraypainted words and symbols in black stretched about 5m.

Passersby were seen walking past it.

There are no surveillance cameras inside the pedestrian tunnel.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Recent news

A 45-year-old Singaporean woman was convicted on Jul. 6, 2018, for having in her possession 30.72g of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

Saridewi binte Djamani was executed on Jul. 28, 2023.

She was the first woman to be hanged in Singapore since 2004.

Approximately a week later, a 39-year-old Singaporean man, Mohamed Shalleh Bin Adul Lattif, was executed on Aug. 3 for possessing not less than 54.04g of diamorphine, or pure "heroin", for trafficking.

