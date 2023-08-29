M Ravi files Supreme Court application to disqualify Tharman from PE2023

M Ravi filed an application with the Supreme Court to disqualify presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam from the elections on Aug. 29.

The 53-year-old lawyer was handed a five-year suspension earlier this year for his misconduct.

Filed application for Tharman's disqualification

Ravi went live on Facebook outside the Supreme Court building to talk about his filing.

"I just filed an application in the Supreme Court Registry for a declaration that Tharman Shanmugaratnam has breached several articles of the Constitution, including Article 19, that disallow a president (sic) who has a criminal conviction to stand for election."

He stated that Tharman has been previously fined for "disclosing state secrets", which should disqualify him from the presidential race.

Tharman was convicted under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) in 1994 for his negligence in allowing sensitive government data to be communicated to the media.

Under Article 45(1)(e) of the Constitution, a person who has been convicted of an offence by a court of law in Singapore or Malaysia and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year, or to a fine of not less than S$10,000 and has not received a free pardon cannot contest in the General Election or become a Member of Parliament.

Ravi goes on to mention Article 27 about the oath of allegiance to Singapore.

He claimed Tharman has not renounced and is "determined not to renounce" his international appointments.

Ravi appears to be referring to Tharman's post on the World Economic Forum's (WEF) board of trustees.

Received S$600 in donations

Ravi asserted that this was an "emergency motion to call off the election", filed on behalf of himself and "all concerned citizens".

He shared that he received two donations adding up to S$600, which he used to pay for the filing fees.

One donation of S$100 was from his nephew from the Epiphany Church congregation.

"I am very proud of the congregation of the Epiphany Church for the pursuit of truth and justice. That there is no god beyond truth and justice."

The other S$500, he said, was contributed by a "local female Chinese lady" who donated "without fear".

"This is what I mean by diversity," he added.

Declared Tan Kin Lian as winner

Ravi revealed that he is wearing a George Goh polo tee, a campaign item that Goh made available in a charity sale after not qualifying for the elections.

Referring to Goh as "Mr. Gregory", Ravi said the former presidential hopeful was "unfairly disqualified" and "should be winning the elections".

Ravi then declared presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian the winner of the election, and mentioned that Tan had promised to call off all executions.

Tan recently said he believes "it is okay to be merciful" to drug mules, but he will be “not so forgiving” if there was a flood of drug offenders, according to CNA.

Ravi contends that a commission should be set up.

"There should be a presidential commission to be set up for a commission of inquiry for me to cross examine all the DPPs (Deputy Public Prosecutors) in question. I don't need license to do that, any citizen can do that."

He ended off his livestream by saying he is proud to be a "true blue Singaporean", and that the filing is him doing his part as a citizen as a form of "national service".

Ravi shared photos of his filings in another Facebook post.

