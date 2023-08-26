Back

What you can get at George Goh's 'pay as you wish' charity sale on Aug. 26 & 27

For the memories.

Lee Wei Lin | August 26, 2023, 07:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

George Goh's charity sale is taking place this weekend (Aug. 26 and 27).

Items available include those which he would have used for his 2023 Presidential Elections campaign.

Those interested in bringing home items can pay any amount they would like to, and all proceeds go to non-profit organisation Secondmeal.

Payment can be made by dropping cash into a metal tin, or via a PayNow QR code.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

If you want to catch Goh, he will be there from 2pm to 4pm on both days.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

 

What's available

Unfortunately, umbrellas are not available. A rep shared that they made "enough" for campaigning purposes, but decided against having them at the sale.

Here's what you can expect to find, if stock doesn't run out:

Tissue paper packets

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Polo tees

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Available in small to 3XL.

Car decal

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Poster

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Flyers

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

 Banner

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Badge

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Flag

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

George Goh's charity sale

Address: 118 Joo Chiat Road, #02-03, Singapore 427407

Opening hours: Aug. 26 & 27, 10am to 4pm

Related story

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin

S'pore showed 'absolute zero tolerance' in alleged corruption case, 'very different standard' from other countries: Shanmugam

He said the key takeaway to these cases is how has it been handled.

August 26, 2023, 07:42 PM

George Goh thanks supporters, urges businessmen to help the needy at charity sale

All proceeds from the sale are going to charity organisation Secondmeal.

August 26, 2023, 06:46 PM

Make trade & investment within Asean less restrictive: Lawrence Wong

He was sharing a reflection after discussions with fellow Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors on Aug. 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

August 26, 2023, 06:23 PM

Spain football president kisses World Cup-winning player without her consent, refuses to resign amid controversy

FIFA's disciplinary committee has also opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales.

August 26, 2023, 04:54 PM

Muis finds forged halal certificates in 2 eateries, reports matter to police

The halal certificates bore the signature of the previous Mufti who retired in 2020.

August 26, 2023, 04:13 PM

Girl in China wants a pet cat, dad crawls on kitchentop counter, arches his back & yowls

Talk about dedication.

August 26, 2023, 02:39 PM

Mother in China has 9 children in 13 years, wants more to 'complete the Chinese Zodiac'

She reportedly married at 16 and gave birth to her first child in 2010.

August 26, 2023, 02:33 PM

Ng Kok Song: 'Fortunate' that those of other nationalities want to take up citizenship & contribute to S'pore

In response to a fellow presidential candidate's remark about "true Singaporeans from birth".

August 26, 2023, 01:57 PM

Sugar-free & truffle-infused mooncakes available at Takashimaya Mid-Autumn Fair from Aug. 24 to Sep. 29

Healthy indulgence.

August 26, 2023, 01:10 PM

Teens, 15 & 17, among 130 suspected drug offenders arrested in 2-week island-wide operation

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is about S$453,800.

August 26, 2023, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.