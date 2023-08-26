What you can get at George Goh's 'pay as you wish' charity sale on Aug. 26 & 27

George Goh's charity sale is taking place this weekend (Aug. 26 and 27).

Items available include those which he would have used for his 2023 Presidential Elections campaign.

Those interested in bringing home items can pay any amount they would like to, and all proceeds go to non-profit organisation Secondmeal.

Payment can be made by dropping cash into a metal tin, or via a PayNow QR code.

If you want to catch Goh, he will be there from 2pm to 4pm on both days.

What's available

Unfortunately, umbrellas are not available. A rep shared that they made "enough" for campaigning purposes, but decided against having them at the sale.

Here's what you can expect to find, if stock doesn't run out:

Tissue paper packets

Polo tees

Available in small to 3XL.

Car decal

Poster

Flyers

Banner

Badge

Flag

George Goh's charity sale

Address: 118 Joo Chiat Road, #02-03, Singapore 427407

Opening hours: Aug. 26 & 27, 10am to 4pm

Related story

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin