'Thomas Tuchel can f*ck himself': S'pore Liverpool fan loses it in public after Bayern Munich's win

Liverpool FC lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich at the National Stadium on Wednesday (Aug. 2) night.

One Liverpool fan in Singapore took the loss hard.

He was seen having an outburst at Stadium MRT Station, as well as in the train.

The incident was captured and posted in a series of TikTok videos by user @sewyyyy41.

Was shouting at others

In one video, the man, who was wearing a Liverpool jersey with left-back Andrew Robertson's name on his back, appeared to be involved in some sort of confrontation at Stadium MRT Station.

He approached and shouted at a group of people.

Another video showed him at the MRT platform, about to enter the train. He was still shouting.

In a third video, the man appeared to be hurling vulgarities at a Bayern Munich fan in the train.

He held up a Borussia Dortmund jersey and forced the Bayern fan to look at it. Dortmund and Bayern are known rivals in the Bundesliga.

The man could be heard telling the Bayern fan:

"Thomas Tuchel can f*ck himself from Chelsea... Can tell Sadio Mané [to] f*ck off to the Saudi Arabia league."

Tuchel is Bayern's current manager. He previously managed Premier League team Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Mané was a forward for Bayern whose move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr was only recently confirmed.

Prior to playing for Bayern, Mané was in Liverpool.

Was just upset by the loss

Responding to queries from Mothership, the TikTok user who posted the videos said the man, who was alone, was just upset by Liverpool's loss.

"He tried to pick a fight with another Liverpool fan prior to boarding the train. [When] he got onto the train, a Bayern fan accidentally bumped into him, which caused him to start ranting."

The man continued his tirade for a few stops, until he alighted at Paya Lebar MRT Station.

The TikTok user told Mothership:

"Everyone was either afraid to tell him to stop or [was] just avoiding eye contact [with him] in general. [...] He also verbally abused the MRT staff."

Bayer Munich 4-3 Liverpool

Bayern and Liverpool faced each other in a friendly match at the Singapore National Stadium as part of both teams' pre-season tour and the Singapore Festival of Football.

The German champions eventually won the match with a last-minute goal from youngster Frans Kratzig.

With the win, Bayern lifted the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered.

Top images via @sewyyyy41/TikTok.