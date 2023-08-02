Bayern Munich beat Liverpool 4-3 at S'pore National Stadium, nearly 50,000 spectators in attendance

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich defeated Premier League side Liverpool FC 4-3 at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday (Aug. 2) night.

A total of 49,983 spectators were in attendance that night, surpassing the previous two games in the week-long Singapore Festival of Football.

The National Stadium has a total capacity of 55,000.

First half

Liverpool started the match strong, taking the lead after just one minute with a goal from Cody Gakpo.

Newly-unveiled captain Virgil Van Dijk then doubled Liverpool's lead in the 27th minute, as he headed the ball into the back of the net.

Big Virg rising highest for our second goal 💥⚽ pic.twitter.com/mztkSUgKjb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2023

Bayern's Serge Gnabry pulled one back for his side with a goal about 10 minutes after.

And minutes before half time, Leroy Sane equalised, much to the Liverpool fans' dismay.

Gnabry turns provider and sets up Sané for the equaliser 💥 ⚫🟣 #LFCFCB 2-2 (42') pic.twitter.com/ORRkgSCoBk — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 2, 2023

Second half

The second half saw both sides pushing themselves to get the lead.

But it was Liverpool who bagged their third goal in the 66th minute with a strike from Luis Diaz.

Started the move and finished it in style 💫 A lovely, lovely goal from Lucho ⚽ pic.twitter.com/mi70a8HUpW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2023

In the 80th minute, Bayern's Josip Stanisic found the equaliser for his team.

3-3 ❗ Stani is there to poke home the rebound 🤩 ⚫🟣 #LFCFCB 3-3 (80') — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 2, 2023

With four minutes of added time, it appeared as though the match was heading to penalties.

But in the 91st minute, Frans Kratzig secured the win for Bayern with a last-minute goal.

With this win, Bayern lifted the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered.

Kratzig was awarded man of the match.

Top images via Bayern Munich/Twitter & Liverpool/Twitter.