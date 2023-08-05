Liverpool fan, 30, arrested for public nuisance after having an outburst at Stadium MRT post-match

The Liverpool fan who was shouting at Stadium MRT station and even on the train after Liverpool's defeat against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night (Aug. 2) will be charged with public nuisance.

Charged with public nuisance

According to a police news release on Aug. 5, the 30-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance.

The police received a report on Aug. 3 afternoon that the man was allegedly causing a commotion in the vicinity of Stadium MRT stadium the previous night.

He was subsequently arrested by police officers from the Bedok Police Division on Aug. 4, through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images.

He will be charged in court on 7 August 2023.

If found guilty of public nuisance, he may be fined up to S$2,000.

If he were found to commit his offence knowing that it would cause or probably cause injury, danger or annoyance to the public, he may be jailed for up to three months, a maximum fine of S$2,000 or both.

Witness account

According to the TikTok user @sewyyyy41, who witnessed what happened that night, the man was alone, and he allegedly tried to pick a fight with another Liverpool fan prior to boarding the train.

He said the man started shouting again on the train after a Bayern Munich fan accidentally bumped into the man.

"He also verbally abused the MRT staff," @sweyyyy41 told Mothership.

Top photo: screenshots from TikTok/sewyyyy41