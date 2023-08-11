Travellers to China can now link Mastercard & Visa accounts to WeChat Pay for digital payment

If you are a Mastercard or Visa cardholder who is thinking of travelling to China soon, we have some good news to share.

Accounts of Mastercard or Visa cards can now be linked to WeChat Pay, also known as Weixin Pay, and users will have access to their digital wallets to pay for expenses in China as long as the merchant accepts it as a payment method.

There are tens of millions of merchants in China that will accept this mode of payment.

These include expenses on public transport, hotels, dining, and shopping at supermarkets or malls, according to Tencent, the company that owns WeChat Pay.

However, for now, certain features, such as sending red packets and transferring money, will not be available for international cardholders.

Other things to note

If you are considering making some purchases with WeChat Pay while in China, do note that there is a limit of 6,000 yuan (S$1,119.77) for a single transaction.

There will also be a cumulative limit of 50,000 yuan (S$9,331.43) for monthly transactions and a cumulative limit of 60,000 yuan (S$11,197.72) for yearly transactions.

The exchange rate will be calculated based on the exchange rate of your card's card organisation (e.g., Mastercard, Visa) and the issuing bank.

There will also be a 3 per cent transaction fee for single transactions above 200 yuan (S$37.33).

For single transactions amounting to 200 yuan and below, WeChat Pay will absorb the transaction fees incurred.

WeChat first allowed travellers to China to link their international credit cards to WeChat Pay in 2019.

Before that, visitors to the country who did not have a card issued in China or a Chinese mobile number would not be able to use WeChat Pay, reported Xinhua News.

How to link your card

If you are not on WeChat yet, you can download the app from the App Store and register an account with your mobile number.

Those who are already using the app, do make sure your app is updated so that you can enjoy all the latest features.

Next, tap on the "Me" icon at the bottom of your screen and click on the "Services" tab beneath your profile.

On the "Services" page, you will see the "Wallet" icon.

If you cannot locate WeChat Pay via the method above, you can also activate it in one of the following ways:

At the bottom, tap Me — Settings — General — Tools — WeChat Pay before tapping the "Enable" button

On the top corner of the "Chats" page, tap the "+" icon before tapping the "Scan" function to scan the following QR code. Then, press "Enable" when it appears

Once you have activated your WeChat Pay, you can proceed to add your card by clicking on the "Add a Card" tab under "Wallet".

After reading through the User Service Agreement and Privacy Policy, tap "Agree" and fill in your identity information.

Once you have filled in all the requested information, click "Next", and you will be able to add your card.

Travel to China visa-free

On Jul. 23, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore announced that China would be reinstating the 15-day visa-free arrangement for Singaporeans travelling to the country with effect from Jul. 26.

The policy will apply to Singaporeans who enter China for business, tourism, family visit, and transit purposes, according to CGTN.

Top images via Winnie Li & Caixin