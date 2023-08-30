Kinderland: 2 teachers present when videos of alleged rough handling recorded, but other teacher didn't admit to taking or posting clips

Kinderland has confirmed that it has dismissed the teacher who was involved in the "rough handling" of children in videos circulating widely online.

"Made aware" of videos earlier this month

In an Aug. 29 statement, Kinderland confirmed that it was "made aware" of the videos, when the Early Childhood Development Agency (EDCA) contacted it for an investigation on Aug. 17.

The videos were recorded in Kinderland Woodlands Mart between Jun. 27 and 30.

Kinderland also concluded that there were only two teachers in the room at the point of the recording.

They referred to the two teachers as Teachers A and B.

Teacher A, aged 33, was the one "smacking a boy on his bottom with a book a few times", among other actions.

The affected children were all below the age of three at the time of the incidents.

Teacher B is 37 years old.

Kinderland added that Teacher B tendered her resignation and left Kinderland on July 29, 2023, within three months of starting work.

"During her exit interview, she did not mention any dissatisfaction and indicated that recognition for her work, supervisors management and opportunities to use her abilities are good," Kinderland said.

"She cited having to look after her ailing mother as the reason for her resignation."

Teacher A

Kinderland clarified that Teacher A is Singaporean and an "experienced and certified childcare teacher" who joined the school in 2020 in response to online chatter about the woman's nationality and credentials.

She worked at another preschool centre prior to joining Kinderland, the preschool operator revealed.

The statement said she had "consistently received good testimonials from parents", and gave four examples of such reviews as provided previously by parents.

It added that she "got along well with the other teachers in the centre and was always helpful".

After being contacted by EDCA, Kinderland launched a disciplinary inquiry, where they "addressed the issues with Teacher A and counselled her".

"Teacher A was remorseful and apologised for her behaviour for those few times," Kinderland said.

The school requested that Teacher A be dismissed on Aug. 28, after the disciplinary inquiry was completed.

By then, the videos were made public in Singapore and beyond.

Kinderland said when the disciplinary inquiry committee reached out to Teacher B, she did not admit to taking the videos of the incidents, nor posting them.

She instead said she had seen the videos from her friends.

School has apologised to parents and children

The school emphasised that it had reached out to affected parents and children to apologise.

It shared that two of the affected children are currently "doing well", but the third, a girl, allegedly "woke up screaming" on Aug. 28.

Her mother has attributed this to the incident.

Teacher involved in another case of alleged abuse suspended

Kinderland further confirmed that it is aware of the other video showing a teacher hitting a boy on his head at the Choa Chu Kang centre.

It shared that the principal has also reached out to the boy's parents, and offered their apologies.

A report has been filed with the EDCA, and the teacher has been suspended.

CCTVs to be installed in classrooms and children activity areas

Among the measures Kinderland will be putting in place is the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all classrooms and children activity areas at Kinderland Woodlands Mart and Choa Chu Kang.

It shared that while CCTV cameras are installed along common corridors, entrances and exits of the centre, it did not do so in other areas as it has "always been a matter of concern with protecting the privacy of the children".

Out of the 200 children currently enrolled at the two centres, six have requested to withdraw from the school.

Kinderland added: With over 60 centres in the region, and 1,000 teachers looking after more than 5,000 children every single day, we trust that our policies, guidelines, procedures have helped to provide a caring and conducive environment for learning for those who work and learn with us."

"While isolated and rare incidents do happen, Kinderland has taken, and will continue to take, a proactive stance in addressing issues that arise and will continue to uphold a zero tolerance policy of no abuse to anyone, child or adult."

