Kinderland S'pore: Staff can't use personal mobile phones during teaching hours anymore

Kinderland Singapore announced on social media on Aug. 30, in light of at least two recent cases of alleged mistreatment of children under its care, that its staff cannot use their personal devices during teaching hours.

"We hope that these measures will better protect all," the short statement said.

The preschool's full statement read:

To safeguard our children's privacy, Kinderland has in place company-issued devices to manage all communications with parents. This includes sharing photos and videos through a Pre-School Management App to inform parents of their child's progress. Kinderland reiterates using the Pre-School Management App with authorised company-issued devices. To also prevent the misuse of photos and videos of our children, Kinderland will now make it a policy that staff not use their personal devices during teaching hours. We hope that these measures will better protect all.

This update comes after an ex-teacher admitted to filming a colleague allegedly abusing children at the preschool in Woodlands.

The preschool teacher, aged 33, has since been arrested and barred from the preschool teaching sector.

A second Kinderland preschool has also been arrested.

Top photo via Kinderland