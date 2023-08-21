Back

Not allowing George Goh to add shareholder equity of 5 companies to meet S$500 million threshold is stringent but necessary: political analyst

The eligibility requirement serves to enable only applicants with the requisite experience and ability to qualify, said Tan

Winnie Li | August 21, 2023, 07:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore's Constitution, when read purposively, is clear that presidential aspirants cannot add the share equity of several companies to meet the S$500 million share equity requirement under the private sector service requirement eligibility rules, said Eugene Tan, Associate Professor of Law at the Singapore Management University.

After all, running a profitable company with S$500 million shareholder equity for at least three years is very different from running five companies with S$100 million shareholder equity each as "the skill sets, ability, experience, risk taken, and knowledge are of very different magnitude", he added.

Tan was commenting in response to the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC)'s decision to reject former Presidential hopeful George Goh's application for a certificate of eligibility on Aug. 18, 2023.

Requirement is "stringent" but necessary

In addition to what is stated in the Constitution, Tan also contended that Singapore would need to be extremely careful about aggregating several companies' shareholder equity to meet the threshold requirement because it might render the requirement meaningless.

This is because if one such permutation is allowed, then all other permutations would need to be allowed to be fair, said Tan.

If that is the case, someone who runs 500 companies with S$1 million share equity each might also be eligible to stand for the presidency.

This is also why Goh's eligibility "was always in doubt", even under the deliberative track.

As such, while the current requirement is "undoubtedly stringent", Tan said it serves to enable "only applicants with the requisite experience and ability" to qualify.

Background

On Aug. 18, the Elections Department announced that three presidential hopefuls had received their certificates of eligibility, which comprised Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Tan Kin Lian.

Following the announcement, Goh issued a press release, sharing that he was "very disappointed" that the PEC had rejected his application for a certificate of eligibility.

He also added that his legal and financial team had submitted a "very strong case" detailing his experience and performance in managing five companies which supposedly met the shareholders' equity and profitability criteria.

However, the PEC rejected his team's argument about how his experience in these companies was equivalent to that of a Chief Executive Officer running a single company, claimed Goh.

He also said the PEC had taken a "very narrow" interpretation of the requirements without explaining the rationale behind its decision.

PEC's response

In response, the PEC issued a press release on the evening of Aug. 18, refuting Goh's claim that it had failed to provide the rationale for not granting him a certificate of eligibility.

The PEC also publicised its rejection letter to the former presidential hopeful, which underscored that the experience and ability that comes from managing multiple smaller private sector organisations is not equivalent to that coming from managing one very large private sector organisation.

However, Goh's application relied on his service at five different companies whose shareholders' equity was "significantly below S$500 million," according to the PEC.

While the businessman had asked the five companies to be regarded as a single private sector organisation, he also acknowledged that the five companies are not a "unitary company" and are "not owned by a common holding company".

As such, the PEC concluded that it was unable to grant Goh a certificate of eligibility:

"After taking into account the relevant facts and circumstances (including how the companies were owned, managed and operated), the Committee was not satisfied that the five companies constituted a single private sector organisation under Article 19(4)(b) [of the Constitution]. The Committeee therefore did not aggregate the shareholders' equity of the five companies for the purposes of your application".

Related stories

Top images via Julia Yee/Mothership & Cyril Ng

Tan Kin Lian refutes claims he is short of assenters, Tan Jee Say & Lim Tean among his 10 supporters

Tan Jee Say contested alongside Tan in the 2011 presidential election and Lim Tean is the founder of the People's Voice Party.

August 21, 2023, 06:55 PM

10 arrested in S$1 billion raid in S'pore allegedly from 'Fujian Gang', 'spent millions' in nightclubs in 1 night

An anonymous property agent claimed that they had "hundreds" of members in Singapore at one point.

August 21, 2023, 06:42 PM

Tharman says he's not going back to politics if he isn't elected president

Tharman relinquished his previous roles to run in the 2023 Presidential Election.

August 21, 2023, 06:30 PM

AWARE S'pore raises concern about PE2023 candidate who has 'history of objectifying women'

Aware also questioned why the Presidential Elections Committee granted this candidate a certificate of eligibility.

August 21, 2023, 05:36 PM

West Spring Primary student seen on school's roof shelter unhurt & counselled

He returned to the school shortly after climbing out.

August 21, 2023, 05:29 PM

Spain's football team captain scored to win the World Cup, informed of her father's passing after final

Congratulations and condolences, Carmona.

August 21, 2023, 04:58 PM

Tharman says eating orh nee helped him & wife have 4 children

The couple was inspired by the Yoruba tribe from Africa which eats a lot of yams and has many twins.

August 21, 2023, 03:27 PM

Crowds expected at People's Association HQ in Jalan Besar on Aug. 22 PE Nomination Day

Take public transport.

August 21, 2023, 03:16 PM

S'pore 'stay-at-home daughter' reviews her Goyard collection, shares luxury hauls on TikTok

A nice break from reviewing cai png prices.

August 21, 2023, 02:54 PM

Bangkok woman, 27, dubbed 'Thailand's most beautiful road sweeper', likely also 'World's most beautiful road sweeper'

Nice.

August 21, 2023, 02:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.