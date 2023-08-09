Couple holds wedding banquet at Bukit Merah kopitiam

A couple's decision to hold a wedding banquet at a coffee shop in Bukit Merah reignited nostalgic memories amongst some in Singapore.

In a recent TikTok, which has garnered over 32,000 views since it was posted on Aug. 7, two lovebirds were spotted holding their wedding dinner at the unassuming venue.

The video, which was likely shared by the owner of the kopitiam, thanked the couple for holding the wedding at the kopitiam and "supporting her shop", bringing a lively and festive atmosphere to the venue.

She also added that the coffeeshop was located at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru.

Casual setting for a not-so-casual occasion

In the short 20-second video, the bride, dressed in a white wedding gown, and the groom, dressed in a tuxedo, can be seen greeting wedding guests.

Behind them, the void deck was decorated with traditional Chinese ornaments, such as the Chinese character for happiness and red lanterns.

Some guests were dressed in red, and trailed behind the couple.

Many whipped out their phones to record the moment, though it is unclear whether all of them were guests at the wedding, or just onlookers.

The bride and the groom can then be seen greeting guests at their table, with the groom talking to children and receiving red packets from guests.

The camera also pans out to reveal more of the kopitiam and outside area.

The outside area was adorned with twinkling fairy lights, whilst the inside was decorated with more traditional Chinese ornaments.

Guests were also dressed more casually compared to a more conventional and formal wedding, but appeared to be in high spirits.

Reignited a sense of nostalgia

Many in the comments section wished the couple matrimonial bliss, and quipped that these types of simple weddings are now a dime a dozen.

Some were reminded of the weddings of the past.

Referencing the story of a couple who held their wedding ceremony in a McDonald's outlet, one commented some wise words: as long as the couple is happy that's all that matters.

Top photo via helenjayden/TikTok