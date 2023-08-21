Successful applicants can collect S$10 Lee Kuan Yew coins from Sep. 4 -Nov. 26

A total of 4 million S$10 Lee Kuan Yew commemorative coins have been minted, and successful applicants can collect their LKY100 coin from Sep. 4 till Nov. 26.

The coins were launched to commemorate Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

The 4 million LKY100 coins will meet the demand of over 700,000 applications for 3.3 million coins during the online application period.

In a press release by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Aug. 21, it was announced that each applicant will be allocated a two-week collection period from Sep. 4 to Nov. 26 to collect their LKY100 coins at their designated bank branch.

Successful applicants will be notified via SMS from MAS from Aug. 21 to Sep. 31, where they will be informed of the number of coins allocated to them, a two-week collection period and which bank branch they can collect the coins from.

Applicants who cannot collect their coins during their assigned collection period can collect them from their designated bank branch between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3.

From Dec. 4, all uncollected and remaining coins will be made available to the general public, including non-Singaporeans, at selected bank branches.

More information will be provided in November 2023.

LKY100 coins to commemorate the founding father's 100th birth anniversary

On May. 15, MAS launched the LKY100 coin to commemorate Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

The coin "pays tribute to [Lee's] strategist vision, boldness and indomitable spirit that transformed Singapore from a regional trading port to a global manufacturing, business and financial hub", said MAS.

The coin was designed by local artist Weng Ziyan, and it features a portrait of Lee with the skyline of the Raffles Place financial district and the Marina Barrage in the foreground.

What you need to prepare when collecting your coins

If you are one of the successful applicants, here are some things to note when you are collecting your LYK100 coins:

Adhere to the allocated collection period and designated bank branch stated in the SMS from MAS

Bring along your NRIC/ birth certificate and the SMS notification by MAS

Payment will be made at the designated bank branch upon collection

Each coin costs S$10

Collection can be made on your behalf during your allocated collection period at your designated bank branch by providing a copy of your NRIC/birth certificate and a screenshot of the SMS sent by MAS

In addition, MAS stated that all SMS notifications from MAS for the LYK100 coin will not contain any clickable URL link or ask for any upfront payment.

MAS also warns not to rush to the banks during the first few days of your allocated collection period to prevent overcrowding.

