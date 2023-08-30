Back

Man, 30, who disrupted Ng Kok Song's Clementi walkabout apprehended & taken to IMH

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | August 30, 2023, 02:34 PM

The man who disrupted presidential candidate Ng Kok Song's walkabout at Clementi was apprehended and taken to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

He had also gone to the police on his own to lodge a report about the incident.

The man mentioned about harming himself

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they received calls for assistance at about 7:05pm on Aug. 29, 2023.

The 30-year-old man had already left the area upon police arrived outside Clementi Mall.

Officers from Clementi Police Division subsequently established the man's identity and searched for him.

Around the same time, the man went to Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) on his own to lodge a report about the incident at about 7:45pm.

During the engagement at the NPC, police said the man mentioned about harming himself.

"Officers assessed that he posed a danger to himself," police added.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, and was conveyed to IMH.

His next-of-kin was informed, and police investigations are ongoing.

At a media doorstop in Hougang on Aug. 30 morning, Ng Kok Song assured Singaporeans that he was not hurt from the incident.

He confirmed that the police came down after a member of public alerted them of the incident.

Ng added that some members of his campaign team had explained to the police what happened.

