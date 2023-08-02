2 men arrested in S'pore in S$1 billion money laundering case wanted by China police

Two of the 10 suspects arrested in an islandwide money laundering raid in Singapore that yielded more than S$1 billion in cash, items and assets are wanted by police in China.

The two men are Turkish national Vang Shuiming, 42, and Chen Qingyuan, 33, a Cambodia national.

They are believed to be part of the "Fujian Gang".

Vang Shuiming

Vang goes by the surname Wang, according to Chinese media.

He was arrested on Aug. 15 in a Good Class Bungalow along Bishopsgate in the Tanglin area.

The public security bureau in Zibo in China's Shandong province issued a notice in August 2022 for Vang's surrender over his involvement in an illegal gambling syndicate.

The notice said nine people in total had fled abroad and Vang was one of them.

Vang is said to have ties to a syndicate that was busted in May 2022.

More than 10 million yuan (S$1.88 million) in funds were seized.

Chen Qingyuan

Chen was arrested in a condominium along Leonie Hill Road in the River Valley area.

He has been charged with one count of money laundering.

The public security bureau in Anxi County in China's Fujian province published a list of suspects wanted for various offences in 2019.

Chen is apparently on the list as his identification number was listed.

Top photo via China security notices