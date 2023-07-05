Back

Value Dollar shop opens in Johor Bahru but some already feel it 'doesn't look cheap'

When you go to JB to try and escape Singapore price.

Julia Yee | July 05, 2023, 06:01 PM

Value Dollar, a popular haunt for cheap essentials in Singapore, has opened its first Malaysia outlet in Ninso Plentong, a Johor Bahru mall.

Factoring in favourable exchange rates, Singaporeans probably expected the store's affordable prices to be slashed even further given that fast-moving consumer goods have traditionally been priced lower across the Causeway.

But that may not be the case.

Commenting on the photos of JB's Value Dollar products uploaded by shopper Rebecca Liow, some remarked that the prices there don't live up to the brand's name.

"It doesn't seem that cheap, it's just like taking SGD x 3."

"It really doesn't look that cheap."

Is it really worth it to cross the border for a Value Dollar haul?

We compared the prices of some Value Dollar products in Compass One to the ones on "fire sale" at Ninso Plentong to help you better decide.

Hershey Kisses

S$4.95 in Singapore, RM14.90 (S$4.33) in Malaysia.

Snickers and Mars

Individual bars: S$0.65 in Singapore, RM2 (S$0.58) in Malaysia.

Pack of six: S$3.95 in Singapore, RM10.90 (S$3.17) in Malaysia.

Dairy Milk

S$2.50 in Singapore, RM2 (S$0.58) in Malaysia.

McVitie's biscuits

Digestives and oat crunch range from S$0.85 to S$1.25 in Singapore, and RM4.95 (S$1.44) to RM6.95 (S$2.02) in Malaysia.

Arm & Hammer baking soda

S$1.45 in Singapore, RM4.95 (S$1.44) in Malaysia.

Face cleansers

Pond's: S$2.95 in Singapore, RM5.95 (S$1.73) in Malaysia.

Clean Clear: S$2.95 in Singapore, RM7.95 (S$2.31) in Malaysia.

VapoRub

Ranges from S$1.95 to S$2.95 in Singapore, and RM5.95 (S$1.73)  to RM9.90 (S$2.87) in Malaysia.

Antiseptic disinfectant

S$4.95 in Singapore, RM9.90 (S$2.87) in Malaysia.

Make of this information what you will.

Top images via Rebecca Liow/Facebook

