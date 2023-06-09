Back

S$1 to RM3.44: S'pore dollar blasts to new record high against M'sia ringgit

Another high.

Belmont Lay | June 09, 2023, 01:48 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore dollar has continued to appreciate against the ringgit as it hit a new record high of S$1 to RM3.44 on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

According to Bloomberg data, the last time the Singapore dollar broke its record against the Malaysian ringgit as it touched 3.4102 was on May 24 -- slightly more than two weeks ago.

The Singapore dollar has appreciated some 7.6 per cent from about 3.19 a year ago.

Predictions of ringgit weakening coming true

Malaysia’s central bank Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said a fortnight ago that the ringgit's weakness could be attributed to the debt ceiling impasse in the United States, as well as banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe.

The ringgit's weakness was also attributed to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s highly aggressive interest rate hikes.

Analysts that CNA spoke to then said stronger fundamentals in the Singapore economy has led to the ringgit weakening against the Singapore dollar.

It was pointed out that the report released by credit rating agency Fitch -- prior to the May 29 analysis -- stated that Singapore was rated AAA while Malaysia was rated BBB+.

One main ongoing issue plaguing the weaker ringgit is that China’s ongoing economic recovery has been patchy.

China is one of Malaysia’s largest trading partners, hence, with China’s economic recovery not as strong as hoped, Malaysia would feel the effects, it was explained.

It was further reported that Malaysia’s exports had contracted 1.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, and that this could largely be attributed to the decline in exports to China.

It was also explained that Malaysia’s relatively weaker investment opportunities and impending structural reforms domestically have held back the ringgit’s value.

However, Malaysia's fundamentals are sound and strong, at least one analyst pointed out.

It was also explained that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) monetary policy framework is exchange rate based.

It is currently set to be on an appreciating path against an undisclosed basket of currencies.

This is unlike Malaysia's monetary policy, which is an interest rate policy.

One prediction a fortnight ago was that the ringgit could eventually weaken to 3.45 against the Singapore dollar in the near term.

At current levels, the prediction appears to be coming to pass.

Top photo via Google

Ex-US president Donald Trump indicted on federal criminal charges over classified documents case

11,000 government records were found in Trump's Florida estate last August.

June 09, 2023, 12:59 PM

Popular bookstore outlet in Marine Parade to close down in mid-June 2023

End of an era.

June 09, 2023, 12:31 PM

Pioneer & Merdeka seniors to get S$200 - S$1,100 MediSave top-up in Jul. 2023

Please tell your parents and aunties and uncles.

June 09, 2023, 12:23 PM

Car flipped over after collision involving 2 others near Our Tampines Hub, 1 driver conveyed to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

June 09, 2023, 12:04 PM

Charlie Puth performing in S'pore on Oct. 10, tickets from S$128

One ticket away ~

June 09, 2023, 11:58 AM

NUS student designs lightweight & durable assistive walker for senior & mobility-impaired dogs

Wholesome.

June 09, 2023, 11:26 AM

S'pore teens sell handmade crocheted items to raise funds for cancer survivors

It began as a way to keep busy during the holidays.

June 09, 2023, 10:32 AM

MOS Burger staff slams items in Toa Payoh outlet after elderly co-worker gets GrabFood order wrong

The staff took his anger out on things around the counter and kitchen.

June 09, 2023, 08:59 AM

Illegally hawking satay man among 43 people investigated following Geylang police raids

The multi-agency raid was aimed at illegal gambling, vice activities, sale of illegal sexual drugs, and illegal street hawking.

June 09, 2023, 01:09 AM

Tharman's Meet-the-People session duties to be covered by Jurong GRC Shawn Huang

Tharman said that he believes residents will be served very well by the MPs in Jurong.

June 08, 2023, 07:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.