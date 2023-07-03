About 770 workers affected by S'pore Turf Club closure will receive assistance: Indranee Rajah

Singapore Turf Club will close by March 2027 and will be handed back to the government for redevelopment.

Horse racing will also cease in October 2024.

Speaking about the turf club's closure in Parliament on Monday (Jul. 3), Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah said that the decision to close the facility was not an easy one, nor was it made lightly.

"Given Singapore's small size and land constraints, the government continually reviews our land use plans to meet present and future needs. [...] With the demand for more land for housing and the declining spectatorship for local horse racing, the government made the difficult decision to redevelop the Singapore Turf Club to better meet our future needs."

Indranee also responded to questions from several Members of Parliament (MPs) about the impact of the turf club's closure and its redevelopment plans.

Assistance to be given to affected workers

MPs Hany Soh, Gerald Giam, Sharael Taha, and Edward Chia asked what assistance will be provided to the workers affected by the turf club's closure.

According to Indranee, two groups of workers are affected by the closure— those employed by the turf club and those employed by the trainers.

About 350 Singapore Turf Club's employees and around 420 workers employed by trainers are affected.

For turf club employees, Indranee said that they will continue to be employed for at least the next 15 months up till October 2024.

Some might also be staying until the closure in 2027.

Upon cessation of their employment, they will receive retrenchment packages in line with guidelines set by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

They will also receive job placement assistance, career guidance, skills training, and counselling so that they can find new jobs, said Indranee.

Additionally, NTUC has stepped in to offer support.

For those not employed by the turf club, Indranee said that the turf club will "nevertheless lean forward" to work with their employers and trainers to provide support for these workers and ease their transition.

These employees will also receive employment facilitation, skills training, and career counselling, while some equestrian entities are prepared to offer them jobs.

About 700 racehorses to be rehomed

When asked about the fate of the horses once the races cease, Indranee said that approximately 700 racehorses will have to be rehomed.

In the meantime, the turf club has rolled out support for racehorse owners and trainers for horse maintenance, as well as horse exportation and placement.

Indranee added that the turf club is also discussing with owners and trainers about any additional support they may need to rehome their horses.

"Some trainers have highlighted concerns that the owners might abandon their horses. I hope that this is indeed not the case and I would caution any owner against so doing. Owners have the responsibility to look after their horses. It would be an offence under the Animals and Birds Act to abandon their horses or fail to care appropriately for them. STC (Singapore Turf Club) is committed to working with owners to manage their horses in a responsible manner, such as through rehoming, either overseas or in a stable in Singapore."

Other equestrian activities not affected

Indranee subsequently addressed a question about future equestrian activities in Singapore and the local horse racing heritage.

She said that other equestrian activities are not affected by the closure.

She explained that Sport Singapore (SportSG) regularly engages with the Equestrian Federation of Singapore which oversees the national team's training.

"The STC's closure does not affect our national equestrian team's training, which is located at Jalan Mashhor. On heritage, we recognise the rich history of the Turf Club and the racing community. The National Heritage Board (NHB) will work with STC and stakeholders to capture and commemorate the heritage of STC and local horse racing. We will make every effort to assist those affected, and ensure the history and heritage of STC and the racing community is commemorated."

Redevelopment plans

Indranee also said that the site will be holistically developed to meet the increasing demand for housing, including public housing, as well as leisure and recreation.

This is part of a larger overall plan for northern Singapore, she added.

"URA (Urban Redevelopment Authority) will consider how the site can be developed: to create a distinct identity for the precinct, taking into account its unique characteristics; and to build on the green character of our North Region and the site's proximity to major parks and nature areas, such as the Sungei Buloh Wetlands Reserve, Mandai Mangroves and Mudflats, Lim Chu Kang Agri-Food cluster, and the Mandai Wildlife Reserve attractions."

Work on the revised land use plan, as well as the infrastructure design and planning for the site, will take place over the next three to four years before the government takes over in 2027, so that land preparation and redevelopment can commence thereafter.

According to Indranee, the government is also studying the potential uses for the site, including the number of dwelling units that can be injected.

Details of the redevelopment plan will be made known once the relevant studies and assessments are completed, Indranee said.

Top images via MCI Singapore/YouTube & Paul Rin.