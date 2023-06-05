No more horse racing: S'pore Turf Club to hold last race in Oct. 2024

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) in Kranji will close by March 2027.

Last race meeting in Oct. 2024

STC chairman Niam Chiang Meng, Singapore Tote Board chief executive Fong Yong Kiang, Urban Redevelopment Authority senior director Tan See Nin, and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah announced STC's closure in a joint press conference on Jun. 5, 2023

STC will hold its last race meeting on Oct. 5, 2024, featuring the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

The 120 hectares of land will be handed back to the government for redevelopment by March 2027, the STC press release said.

STC is Singapore's only horse racing club.

It is founded in 1842.

Local horse racing declining

STC manages and operates horse racing in Singapore.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of National Development (MND) explained the closure, stating that local horse racing has experienced declining spectatorship over the years.

"However, in-person attendance at the racecourse has been declining over the past decade," the STC statement added.

As such, the government has decided that redeveloping the racecourse site will allow for the land and its surroundings to be planned to better meet Singapore's future land uses.

This is in addition to the other major plans for Singapore's northern region, which include redeveloping Woodlands Checkpoint, enhancing Woodlands Town, and master-planning Lim Chu Kang into a high-tech agri-food cluster.

May be used for housing

MOF and MND said the 120 hectares of land at the racecourse site will be used for housing, including public housing, as well as for leisure and recreation.

When asked why the government chose STC specifically, Indranee said: "If you think about it, the 120 hectares of land, there are very few other places in Singapore where you have this kind of size, where it would be possible to take housing, including public housing."

However, Indranee did not elaborate on how many public housing units will be developed on the STC racecourse site.

She said, "It would be too early to say at this stage, because it has to be part of a wider plan for the northern region."

Niam said while he is saddened by the government's decision to close the club, he understands Singapore's land needs.

He said: "Singapore Turf Club recognises that the Kranji site is a valuable resource that can help meet the evolving needs and aspirations of Singaporeans, and this transition will serve to optimise land use for the greater good for the local community and future generations.

"We are aligned with the government on the need to invest in the future of Singapore," Niam added.

MND will provide update

Indranee said: "The northern area has a lot of potential for development, and what we will be doing is assessing and studying to have an integrated and holistic plan to see how it can be developed properly."

The land will be returned to the government in 2027 and preparation and redevelopment will commence after.

MND said it will provide an update on how the racecourse site's land will be used after the necessary assessments and studies have been completed.

Top image from Singapore Turf Club website