Tuition centre giving free Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets to students who top its econs test

This is some motivation.

Belmont Lay | July 06, 2023, 01:42 AM

A tuition centre in Singapore is giving away a pair of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert tickets to their students -- as motivation to work hard.

This was after some staff at ETG Economics, the tuition centre, managed to buy the much sought after concert tickets.

It was reported that some 1.3 million people were in the UOB presale queue on July 5 to try to get their hands on the Taylor Swift Singapore concert tickets.

The tickets eventually sold out in three hours.

The tuition centre, which specialises in A-Level and IB economics, is giving the tickets to students who top its economics test.

In a TikTok on July 5, multiple devices could be seen in the clip at the Ticketmaster “holding area” page.

@etgecons it was a CRUEL SUMMER but we won THE GREAT WAR ‼️ now it's your turn to do well for econs ✨ #tstheerastour #jctok #taylorswift #taylorsversion ♬ Screaming crying throwing up Blank Space edit - Cowboy Han

In response to a comment on how to get the tickets, ETG Economics replied by implying they can sign up for classes: "tuitiongenius.com/register :)"

