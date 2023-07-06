Tuition centre giving free Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets to students who top its econs test

A tuition centre in Singapore is giving away a pair of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert tickets to their students -- as motivation to work hard.

This was after some staff at ETG Economics, the tuition centre, managed to buy the much sought after concert tickets.

It was reported that some 1.3 million people were in the UOB presale queue on July 5 to try to get their hands on the Taylor Swift Singapore concert tickets.

The tickets eventually sold out in three hours.

The tuition centre, which specialises in A-Level and IB economics, is giving the tickets to students who top its economics test.

In a TikTok on July 5, multiple devices could be seen in the clip at the Ticketmaster “holding area” page.

In response to a comment on how to get the tickets, ETG Economics replied by implying they can sign up for classes: "tuitiongenius.com/register :)"

All media via ETG Economics