New 'Tom & Jerry' series set in S'pore to be released in Aug. 2023

Everyone's favourite cat and mouse.

Fiona Tan | July 27, 2023, 10:48 AM

Love Tom and Jerry?

Well, there will be a new series featuring the beloved cat and mouse duo.

First episode coming out August 2023

According to Warner Bros. Discovery's Jul. 26, 2023 media release, the new "Tom and Jerry" series is set in Singapore and will consist of seven three-minute shorts.

The pilot episode is slated to be released in August 2023, and more details will be announced soon.

This is the first time that "Tom And Jerry" will be set in Singapore, and will have a "modern Singaporean twist".

Christopher Ho, Head of Kids – Southeast Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, said the series will feature distinctive Singaporean landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, and that Singapore is the "ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom and Jerry canon".

The series will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, before being shown internationally.

A Singaporean touch

The project is directed by Singaporean director Carlene Tan.

Meanwhile, the stories and design are from Singapore-based Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios.

The series will be animated by Aum Animation Studios India.

There are also plans to launch additional "Tom and Jerry"-branded consumer products later this year to complement the series launch.

