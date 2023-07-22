Back

Ex-Senior Minister & presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on TikTok

Meeting residents in the Bukit Panjang area.

Alfie Kwa | July 22, 2023, 11:19 AM

Events

Former Senior Minister and presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam is now on TikTok.

Tharman posted his first video on Jul. 21 which showed him mingling and having a meal with residents at Bangkit Market.

@tharman.sg Hello TikTok! #singapore ♬ original sound - Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Visiting Bangkit Market

The 19-second video, which was accompanied by the Charlie's Angels opening theme song as the background audio, showed Tharman and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi shaking hands, chatting and taking pictures with passersby and store owners in the area.

Screenshots from Tharman's TikTok page.

They later adjourned to Bangkit Market, in Bukit Panjang, where they sat down with others for coffee and carrot cake.

Screenshots from Tharman's TikTok page.

The video featured Walter Tay, the owner Father & Son carrot cake stall at the hawker centre.

Tay can be seen serving Tharman's table and chatting with him as well.

Screenshot from Tharman's TikTok page.

As of the time of writing, the video has over 3,200 views and Tharman's TikTok page has about 125 followers.

Running for president

Tharman resigned from the People's Action Party and stepped down as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, as well as his other government responsibilities from Jul. 7, 2023.

The former member of parliament for Jurong GRC intends to contest in the upcoming presidential election.

All images via tharman.sg/TikTok.

