Tharman Shanmugaratnam to run for S'pore President

He will be resigning from the PAP.

Syahindah Ishak | June 08, 2023, 02:09 PM

Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be resigning from the People's Action Party (PAP) and run for the 2023 Presidential Election.

To resign from PAP from Jul. 7, 2023

In a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Tharman said he will be running for president and intends to step down as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies from Jul. 7, 2023.

He said he will also be stepping down as chairman of Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and deputy chairman of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).

In his letter, he said this has been a "difficult decision". However, he has consulted his family and given careful thought to how he can best serve Singapore in the years ahead.

"What will never change is my conviction in the continuing Singapore story: a society where everyone has the support to uplift themselves regardless of their starting point in life, and a multiracial nation whose citizens take pride in its unique identity and feel a deepening sense of togetherness."

In a reply letter to Tharman, PM Lee said:

"Thank you for your letter informing me of your intention to step down as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and to resign from the People's Action Party (PAP), in order to contest the upcoming Presidential Election.

You and I have worked closely in many roles for the last 27 years. Our first collaboration was in 1996 when I oversaw the introduction of National Education in schools as Deputy Prime Minister, and you were serving in the Ministry of Education on the National Education Committee developing policies to strengthen national cohesion and foster shared attitudes, values and instincts amongst Singaporeans. For the formal launch of National Education in May 1997, you helped to draft my speech."

PM Lee added that Tharman has "done much to promote the growth and resilience of Singapore's economy, and to manage our nation's finances prudently."

"Internationally, you flew the Singapore flag high and gained respect as a thought leader, especially in the social and economic domains," PM Lee said.

"Your departure from the Cabinet and the Party will be a heavy loss to me and my team. We will miss your leadership, insightful views, and wise counsel. But I understand why you have decided to make this move and run for President. It is in keeping with the spirit of public service and sense of duty that you have shown all these years."

Tharman's political career

Tharman has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jurong GRC since 2001, when he was first elected.

Since May 2019, he served as a Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. He also advised the Prime Minister on economic policies.

Prior to this, Tharman served several years as a Deputy Prime Minister, from 2011 to 2019.

He had previously held the roles of Minister for Education from 2003 to 2008, as well as Minister for Finance from 2007 to 2015.

Top image via Tharman Shanmugaratnam/FB.

Full transcripts of Tharman's resignation letter & PM Lee's response

"I believe that I can now best serve Singapore not in politics, but in a different role that has to be above politics," said Tharman.

June 08, 2023, 03:23 PM

