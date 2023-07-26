Tharman touts 22 years of political experience on the ground as his advantage

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam has touted his experience of being in politics for 22 years on the ground as his advantage.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign for his presidency, he said this advantage is not just a track record of being elected or the majorities he earned in each election, but also a track record of how he has worked with people on the ground, to build a culture of empathy and mutual respect.

Has created many initiatives in Jurong with his wife

The former senior minister added that he had spent a lot of time in Jurong for over 22 years, together with his wife, to create initiatives that require time, energy, effort and constant morale boosting to help people who are facing "deep" disadvantages.

This includes former inmates, single mothers, and "anyone who needs a second chance or third chance".

Tharman added that one such person is Kim Whye Kee, a former inmate who is now part of his campaign team, a community leader in his own right and a friend.

He added, "So this is what we've been working on on the ground and that's what has been my real politics on the ground in Jurong."

The description of the President as a unifying figure is therefore not a rhetorical figure of speech or something that is mentioned simply as an aspiration, Tharman elaborated.

"I speak from a real track record and it includes a track record of respecting different views, including different political leanings and constantly trying to find common ground."

Singapore must remain a "shining spot"

Tharman also voiced his belief in the need to evolve Singapore's culture, some of its norms, and the way people go about working with each other such that the country remains "a shining spot in the world."

In referencing how he had chaired multiple panels at the international level, he said, "Singapore must always be a place where we have people who can play those roles."

As president, he therefore intends to go about his role actively.

Tharman said:

"Never become a small country that becomes irrelevant. Stay a small country that is big on the international stage. Never too big for its boots, but always respected, well-regarded, a country that want partnerships with. We have to remain that way."

He also voiced his optimism for Singapore's future despite the onset of a more challenging and uncertain era.

"We will go through ups and downs in Singapore. But we remain a unique place where we can always work together to make the future better for all Singaporeans. That has to be and I'm convinced we can do it."

Tharman also laid out what he saw as the foundation for social mobility, justice and an inclusive society.

"Dealing with difficulties forthrightly, building and rebuilding trust in the Singapore system, and amongst our people, and most fundamentally, having deeper respect for each other, regardless of social background, race or religion, or differing views."

I've held on to integrity and independence of mind throughout my life

Apart from his expertise and experience, Tharman further highlighted what he described as his "basic orientation" -- integrity and independence of mind.

"I'm known for it both within government and outside government. I have always believed in playing in a team, but it's a team with views of our own. That's the strength of the system. That we've been able to have debates within government, within cabinet, with differing views."

Such debates prior to reaching a collective decision are "very serious", he added.

"I have played a very active role with my own perspective of issues, particularly on social and economic issues. That is part of my makeup," he said.

Tharman then added:

"Now that I'm out of the government, if I'm fortunate to be elected as president, of course I'm no longer bound by collective decisions. But I'm the same person. I don't have to change my colours like a chameleon. I'm the same person with the same integrity and the same independence of mind. That remains critical of the role of the President."

Tharman's political career

Until his resignation on Jul. 7, 2023, Tharman, 66, was a Member of Parliament (MP) for Jurong GRC since 2001, when he was first elected. He was re-elected four times since.

Since May 2019, he served as a Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. He also advised the Prime Minister on economic policies.

Prior to this, Tharman served several years as a Deputy Prime Minister, from 2011 to 2019.

He had previously held the roles of Minister for Education from 2004 to 2008, as well as Minister for Finance from 2007 to 2015.

In addition, Tharman served on the board of GIC for over 19 years. He was Deputy Chairman for four years, from 2019 to 2023, and Chairman of the GIC’s Investment Strategies Committee for 12 years, from 2011 to 2023.

He spent most of his early professional life at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), where he was its managing director and worked under civil servants J.Y. Pillay and Lim Siong Guan.

He subsequently took up an MAS scholarship to study Public Administration at Harvard University, where he received the Lucius N Littauer Fellow award for outstanding performance and leadership potential.

Eventually, he became the chairman of MAS from May, 2011, to Jul. 7, 2023.

Tharman's international profile

Tharman is also chairman of the Group of Thirty's (G30) Board of Trustees, an independent global council of economic and financial leaders.

He also co-chairs the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, and the Advisory Board for the UN Human Development Report (HDR).

In 2021, he co-chaired the G20 High Level Independent Panel on financing pandemic security.

From 2017 to 2018, he chaired the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance.

He also chaired the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the key policy forum of the IMF, from 2011 to 2014.

