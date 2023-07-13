Renewed interest in 'The Teenage Textbook' after author Adrian Tan's passing

Interest in local title "The Teenage Textbook" has been renewed after the passing of its author, Adrian Tan

Tan, who served as the president of the Law Society, passed away at the age of 57 on July 8.

Tributes have also poured in for Tan and his books on social media.

Fully borrowed out on NLB

Following Tan's death, it seems like Singaporeans have been flocking to libraries to borrow a copy of his bestselling novel.

As of July 13, the National Library Board (NLB) website indicated that all copies of "The Teenage Textbook", had been loaned out or reserved.

47 other people had also placed reservations for the book.

Over at Epigram Bookshop, a store focusing on Singaporean titles, all copies of "The Teenage Textbook" have been sold out.

Copies could still be purchased online at Kinokuniya and Landmark Books, as of time of writing.

What is the book about?

The coming-of-age story about a teenage girl named Lee Mui Ee trying to navigate the challenges of adolescence, was written by Tan in 1988, while he was still an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore.

Tan followed up with the sequel "The Teenage Workbook", the next year.

The two novels were a huge hit in Singapore, selling over 50,000 copies.

"The Teenage Textbook" was also adapted into a Mediacorp drama comedy series nearly 40 years later in 2021.

Tributes for Tan and his books

On Facebook, tributes poured in for Tan's novels, which accompanied many young readers growing up in the 1990s.

One user said "it was a masterpiece in the 90s about growing up".

User Ian YH Tan, who read the books when he was 12, praised Tan for infusing his characters with life, humour and warmth, and making them distinctly Singaporean.

Another user, who said he was a classmate of Tan, expressed that his books helped to "define the teenage experience for several generations".

The Singapore Writers Festival group also wrote a lengthy tribute for Tan, affirming him as an enigmatic speaker who spoke at their annual events with enthusiasm and humour, and contributed to the growth of the festival over the years.

"Adrian’s life and work remain an example of what we can do as writers and human beings in community. He showed us what it meant to use your words to open up spaces to others. He will be dearly missed," the post concluded.

You can also read a free excerpt from "The Teenage Textbook" here.

Top image from Ian YH Tan / NLB.