Back

Taylor Swift first concert in S'pore in Feb. 2011 attended by about 9,000 fans

She has come a long way.

Belmont Lay | July 07, 2023, 01:51 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Where were you on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2011?

Well, Taylor Swift, the mega superstar, arena-filling, concert ticket-selling machine, was in Singapore performing a show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She was 21 years old then.

And she was goofy, wide-eyed, and an absolute crowd-pleaser.

A snippet from her vlog she used to put together to document herself and her touring for shows, included many classic Swift take on things.

@mothershipsg 12 years flew by so swiftly #tiktoksg #sgnews #taylorswift #theerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership.sg

Goofy persona

In one video taken at Changi Airport upon landing after a long-haul flight, she said before flashing a thumbs up while looking jetlagged: "We landed in Terminal 13, no big deal. 18-hour flight. Woooo."

In the next scene, she said: "Never mind, that's Terminal 3. I just thought that the 'L' was a... Did the 'L' double as a '1'? Of course the 'L' doubles as a '1'."

"I'm tired," she said, mocking her faux pas.

Swift and fans

The vlog also included many scenes of Swift approaching her fans waving, hugging, taking wefies and signing autographs while getting mobbed.

Some of the interactions took place outdoors in the stifling tropical Singapore heat.

One fan who was present to greet Swift outside the Singapore Indoor Stadium before the show shot a video with the caption: "She walked out of her vehicle directly towards her fans :) I've never seen a celebrity do that."

"She's really down to earth and kind to her fans."

"I'm the one who said, 'Hi Taylor!' And then she said, 'Hello!' Then I said, 'I love you!' Which then she replied, 'I love you too' :)"

"How do you find such endearing celebrities nowadays? She walked down the entire barricades to try to entertain all fans. Such dedication and love."

First 2011 concert attended by about 9,000

According to published statistics, the concert venue allocated 8,964 tickets for sale -- priced at S$90, S$105, S$125, S$150 and S$175 per ticket -- and all tickets were snapped up.

And here's a potato video of the 2011 show.

No one recognised her on the streets

Other scenes from Swift's vlog when she was here in 2011 showed her visiting Chinatown with her group of bandmates and minders.

The biggest takeaway was that she could roam around Singapore then without getting recognised immediately.

Back in Singapore in 2015 for 2 shows

Swift was back in Singapore in 2015 for another two shows back-to-back over Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8.

Some 9,000 fans attended each night.

300,000 expected in Singapore for her 6 shows

Since then her fanbase has grown as her appeal continues to cut across demographics as one of the biggest pop acts in the world.

Swift's six shows in Singapore in 2024 is expected to bring about 300,000 people to the island.

Top image via Taylor Swift YouTube

Some Taylor Swift fans shed tears, others spread joy while queuing at SingPost outlets

The Great (ticketing) War.

July 07, 2023, 01:26 PM

Thailand's potential new PM invites Taylor Swift to return after 2014 coup cancelled her concert

He's not even the PM yet.

July 07, 2023, 01:10 PM

No right turn into Woodlands Checkpoint at Woodlands Centre Rd from Jul. 17: ICA

Except for buses & authorised vehicles.

July 07, 2023, 11:59 AM

Klook offering 2 Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets & 1-night hotel stay from S$542

ASDFGHJKL.

July 07, 2023, 11:39 AM

Most S'poreans support compulsory NS, increasing number see it as disruptor of work: IPS study

Some interviewees felt that non-military training could be included to broaden servicemen’s skill sets.

July 07, 2023, 11:05 AM

Bride in Indonesia allegedly passes away 5 minutes after signing marriage contract

The bride was an orphan and leaves behind her husband and two siblings.

July 07, 2023, 11:03 AM

Toa Payoh flat landlord caught on video touching lady tenant's underwear with his body

A police report has been made.

July 07, 2023, 04:22 AM

The Three Peacocks at Labrador Park suspended 2 weeks

It is closed until July 18, 2023.

July 07, 2023, 03:40 AM

Domino's S'pore gives free pizzas to those queuing for Taylor Swift concert tickets at SingPost outlets

Domino's Singapore doing it right.

July 07, 2023, 03:14 AM

FAQ on how to buy tickets for Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets on Friday, Jul. 7

FAQ.

July 07, 2023, 02:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.