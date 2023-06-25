Taylor Swift adds 3 dates to S’pore tour stop on Mar. 7, 8 & 9, 2024

Taylor Swift has added three concert dates for the upcoming Singapore leg of "The Eras Tour": Mar. 7, 8 and 9, 2024.

She was originally slated to play on Mar. 2, 3 and 4.

Registration for the general sales, which begin on Jul. 7, 2023, was met with much enthusiasm.

The three additional dates were added in response to the “overwhelming response” for her shows here.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at the same time as the original ones.

Priority ticket sales for UOB cardholders will begin on Jul. 5, 2023.

Top photos from Taylor Swift's Twitter