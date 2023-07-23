Back

Recent political scandals erode trust & affect international view of S'pore: PSP's Tan Cheng Bock

The PSP Chairman was on his first walkabout since recovering from Covid-19 last month.

Matthias Ang | Andrew Koay | July 23, 2023, 06:08 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

The recent spate of high-profile incidents involving members of the People's Action Party (PAP) has resulted in an erosion of trust, opined Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Chairman Tan Cheng Bock.

"[The ruling party] must be more open," Tan said to Mothership while on a Jul. 22 walkabout at West Coast Market.

"Because when this concerns leaders — leaders who are running the country — you cannot give me a little bit here and there and expect me to find out [the rest]... we have a right to know."

Tan was speaking in reference to the news of Minister of Transport S Iswaran assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau with an investigation and the recent resignations of former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui after revelations of an affair.

Commenting on the Workers' Party's own run-in with an illicit romance — one involving Nicole Seah and Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera — Tan said that he was "sad".

"Because it [affects] the whole system — our whole political system. The world looks at us as a country where we are very proud to be corruption free or whatever — a good political environment. They all think we are like that."

"Like this, people will have a different look at you," he added.

Recovered from Covid-19

In his first walkabout since recovering from a bad bout of Covid-19, Tan accompanied his party's Non-Constituency Members of Parliament Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa.

The veteran politician appeared in good spirits as he greeted and conversed with residents.

Tan Cheng Bock greets residents at West Coast Market Image by Matthias Ang

Tan Cheng Bock greets residents at West Coast Market Image by Matthias Ang

Speaking to Mothership, the 83-year-old said that he had an operation to remove part of his lungs in the previous year, before contracting Covid-19 this year.

He only recovered from the virus last month, Tan added.

Related stories

Top image by Matthias Ang

PM Lee urges S'poreans not to respond to online fake ads using his image

PM Lee said that he was made aware of the recent rise in scams and fake ads featuring his face by "alert Singaporeans" who wrote in.

July 23, 2023, 06:32 PM

Chinese ambassador to S’pore stepping down end Jul. 2023, to be promoted to deputy minister: Zaobao

She will be promoted to a new position in China.

July 23, 2023, 05:50 PM

A 'harrowing week for the Workers' Party': MP Gerald Giam after Aljunied GRC team's walkabout in Leon Perera's ward

Both Giam and Pritam Singh shared how all Serangoon residents in Aljunied GRC will continue to be well looked after.

July 23, 2023, 05:42 PM

Rare sighting of endangered Malayan tapir in Punggol

NParks has deployed staff members on the ground to monitor the situation.

July 23, 2023, 04:30 PM

S’pore Law Society elects Jason Chan as new president after Adrian Tan's passing

His term will last till Dec. 31.

July 23, 2023, 04:11 PM

Loh Kean Yew clinches 2nd place in Korea Open, with narrow final loss to Anders Antonsen

He lost with a scoreline of 21-19 in the last game of the finals.

July 23, 2023, 02:50 PM

The Kid Laroi sings in hotel bar for fans after Good Vibes Festival in M'sia cancelled

Respect.

July 23, 2023, 02:45 PM

Mental health 'one of the secrets to S'pore's future success': presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

Mental health will raise the productivity of Singaporeans because they would not be so stressed and would approach their work with attention, said Ng.

July 23, 2023, 02:01 PM

China to resume 15-day visa-free entry policy for S'porean citizens from Jul. 26

Good news!

July 23, 2023, 01:11 PM

FairPrice’s mission of ensuring affordability & competitive prices remains 'as relevant as ever': PM Lee

He was speaking at the commemorative dinner of their 50th anniversary.

July 23, 2023, 12:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.