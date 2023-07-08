S'pore ultimate frisbee team defeats Canada team, makes world championship finals for the 1st time

The local Under-24 (U24) mixed ultimate frisbee team is flying Singapore's flag high in the United Kingdom (U.K.)

Team went early to prepare in advance

The team is currently participating in the week-long World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) U24 World Championships happening at Nottingham, United Kingdom from Jul. 2 to 8, 2023.

While the games only kicked off on Jul. 2, the Singapore team flew in a few days earlier to acclimatise to Nottingham's "unusual" weather conditions.

The draft in Nottingham is apparently unlike Singapore's and going into such conditions blind could be the make or break for the team's performance on D-day.

The team prepared for this by playing a number of games in the days before the tournament and have reportedly "adapted well".

Into the finals

On Jul. 7, 2023 morning, the team went against Canada in the semi-finals and gained an early lead at 8-4.

The team extended their lead, exerting their dominance on their Canadian counterparts, before finally taking the game 14-11.

This is the first time that Singapore has made the finals at U24s.

In 2019, they made it into the semi-finals for the first time and lost to the U.S. team.

The Singapore team is going head-to-head with their United States (U.S.) team this afternoon in the finals.

At half-time, the U.S. team is leading with a score of 8-3.

More about Singapore's mixed ultimate frisbee contingent

Singapore's mixed ultimate frisbee's national U24 contingent of 2023 consists of 75 players in total with 80 per cent or more players still studying in Institutions of Higher Learning.

Ultimate frisbee remains largely a self-funded sport even though they do receive some grants from the government through SportSG.

Top image from SG Sport TV by WFDF