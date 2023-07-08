Back

S'pore ultimate frisbee team defeats Canada team, makes world championship finals for the 1st time

Go Singapore!

Fiona Tan | July 08, 2023, 04:54 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

The local Under-24 (U24) mixed ultimate frisbee team is flying Singapore's flag high in the United Kingdom (U.K.)

Team went early to prepare in advance

The team is currently participating in the week-long World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) U24 World Championships happening at Nottingham, United Kingdom from Jul. 2 to 8, 2023.

While the games only kicked off on Jul. 2, the Singapore team flew in a few days earlier to acclimatise to Nottingham's "unusual" weather conditions.

The draft in Nottingham is apparently unlike Singapore's and going into such conditions blind could be the make or break for the team's performance on D-day.

The team prepared for this by playing a number of games in the days before the tournament and have reportedly "adapted well".

Into the finals

On Jul. 7, 2023 morning, the team went against Canada in the semi-finals and gained an early lead at 8-4.

The team extended their lead, exerting their dominance on their Canadian counterparts, before finally taking the game 14-11.

This is the first time that Singapore has made the finals at U24s.

In 2019, they made it into the semi-finals for the first time and lost to the U.S. team.

The Singapore team is going head-to-head with their United States (U.S.) team this afternoon in the finals.

At half-time, the U.S. team is leading with a score of 8-3.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SG National Ultimate Team (@sgultimate)

More about Singapore's mixed ultimate frisbee contingent

Singapore's mixed ultimate frisbee's national U24 contingent of 2023 consists of 75 players in total with 80 per cent or more players still studying in Institutions of Higher Learning.

Ultimate frisbee remains largely a self-funded sport even though they do receive some grants from the government through SportSG.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from SG Sport TV by WFDF

S'porean couple goes on road trip from S'pore to Bangkok in a Maserati

The OP acknowledged that many have driven further but added that this is an achievement unlocked to her and her husband.

July 08, 2023, 05:36 PM

M'sia police arrest S'pore man involved in fight over pumping JB petrol into jerry can

New development.

July 08, 2023, 04:13 PM

A-Mei tears up while singing Coco Lee's song at S'pore concert

:'(

July 08, 2023, 03:54 PM

Man, 24, tried to leave S'pore via Tuas Checkpoint after allegedly molesting woman, 33, at Bedok North

Gotcha.

July 08, 2023, 03:17 PM

FAS releases 10 recommendations from post SEA Games football review

The objective of the review is not to attribute blame, FAS said.

July 08, 2023, 01:07 PM

Boy, 11, assisting with police investigations after allegedly stealing delivery riders' e-bikes in Woodlands

Aiyo.

July 08, 2023, 12:48 PM

Taiwanese fried ice cream Frozen Heart opens 1st S'pore outlet at Jewel Changi

Tastebuds confused, but happy.

July 08, 2023, 12:15 PM

Inflatable mattresses, free ice cream & an injured leg – The 24-hour Taylor Swift queue experience at Bras Basah

Overnight at Bras Basah SingPost with Swifties.

July 08, 2023, 11:51 AM

S'pore man wins S$250 from 4D with first 4 digits of his Taylor Swift concert queue number 53875

The lucky one.

July 08, 2023, 11:38 AM

Asahi Super Dry recipe changes for 1st time, launch event offers tasting classes, art installations & more till Jul. 20

New beer, new me.

July 08, 2023, 10:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.