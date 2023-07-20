Food blogger orders 100-patty burger after Burger King in Thailand launches 'Real Meat Burger'

You have seen the cheese.

But are you ready for the meat?

"Real" burgers

The Real Meat Burger was introduced by Burger King Thailand on Jul. 18, following the launch of the "Real Cheese Burger", which features 20 slices of cheese and no other toppings.

Shortly after its launch, Burger King Thailand shared photos of various "Real" burgers on Jul. 18, showing each burger packed with just one key ingredient and nothing else.

The caption said that these burgers were "not for real".

However, on Jul. 18, Burger King Thailand announced the launch of the "Real Meat Burger".

The "Real Meat Burger"

“This is what you desire? Have It Your Way, for meat lovers!" Burger King Thailand said in a caption, as translated by Thaiger.

"The Real Meat Burger is a burger for meat lovers. Each patty is flame-grilled to perfection, delivering a succulent and juicy experience. Nothing artificial. The buns with three meat patties are available at 339 baht. Add more patties at 100 baht each. You can have it this way for real! When ordering in-store, kindly inform the staff that you prefer a patty-only burger without any vegetables or sauces," they said.

Burger King Thailand did not specify the maximum number of patties that can be added to the burger.

"Could not finish it all"

One Thai food blogger, Believe Me, I Already Ate (เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว), shared a video of himself ordering the "Real Meat Burger" with 100 meat patties. It cost 10,039 baht (S$390).

“You do not have to go to this extreme like me," he said to his viewers who might want to order the "Real Meat Burger".

"I could not finish it all, but I just wanted to see what it looked like, and I wanted my followers to witness it too. I think the burger with five to 10 patties is the perfect amount," he added, as quoted by Thaiger.

In the comment section, the food blogger shared that he made Pad Kaprao (a stir-fried meat dish with basil) with the leftover patties.

The "Real Meat Burger" is available at Burger King Thailand from now until further notice.

Top image via เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว and Burger King Thailand/Facebook.