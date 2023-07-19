Back

Ralph Lauren cafe at Marina Bay Sands has coffee soft serve & cakes from S$7

Fancy.

Fasiha Nazren | July 19, 2023, 08:01 PM

Events

Luxury fashion brand Ralph Lauren has opened its first cafe in Singapore at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Ralph's Coffee is located on the first floor of the mall, right beside the Ralph Lauren boutique.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The quaint cafe is decked in the signature Ralph Lauren green and has three tables that can comfortably sit about a total of nine people.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Of course, greeting customers at the storefront is a life-sized Ralph Lauren bear.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The cafe's offerings range from desserts like cakes and cookies to hot and cold beverages.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Prices of drinks range from S$4.50 to S$8.50.

Dessert prices, on the other hand, start from S$7 and go all the way to S$14.

Apart from food, the cafe also sells merchandise including apparel and dishware.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Here's what we tried:

Pineapple shaken tea (S$8) and iced matcha latte (S$8)

Photo by Livia Soh.

The pineapple shaken tea was highly recommended by a staff, and we understand why.

It's a refreshing tropical drink that's not too sweet.

Every sip had bits of pineapple and the drink came with a whole pineapple ring.

If we're being honest, the iced matcha latte wasn't the best we've had, but it was not the worst either.

It's on the sweeter and milkier side of the matcha latte spectrum but we guess it has its fans.

Ralph's coffee soft serve (S$9)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Ralph's coffee soft serve was milky, sweet and had just the right amount of coffee flavour.

It had a frappe-like, icy yet creamy texture which we appreciated.

But would I pay S$9 for this again? I don't think so.

Ralph's chocolate cake (S$14)

Photo by Livia Soh.

The chocolate cake was dense, moist, and tasted expensive, in a good way.

It's very rich though, so it's best shared with another chocolate-loving person.

Red velvet cookie (S$7)

Photo by Livia Soh.

The cream sandwiched between the red velvet cookies was not cream cheese.

The buttery cookie was soft and chewy, but certainly did not taste like red velvet.

You can see the beverage menu here:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

And the range of cakes and cookies that were available when we visited on Jul. 19:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Top image by Livia Soh.

@mothership.nova Ralph’s Coffee 📍: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, 01-71, S018972 ⏰: Daily, 10am to 10pm 🍴: Ralph’s Coffee Soft Serve S$9 Pineapple Shaken Tea S$8 Iced Matcha Latte S$8 Ralph’s Chocolate Cake S$14 Red Velvet Cookie S$7 #foodfestontiktok #ralphcoffeesingapore #ralphcoffee #wheretoeat #sgcafe ♬ original sound - vibey music 🎶 🕺 🪩

Ralph's Coffee

Address: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, #01-71, Singapore 018972

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image from Livia Soh.

