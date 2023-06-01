Back

Ralph Lauren to open Ralph's Coffee cafe at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023

Finally in Singapore.

Daniel Seow | June 01, 2023, 06:19 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

New York-based fashion brand Ralph Lauren is set to open its first dine-in cafe in Singapore at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023.

The American designer label, better known for its signature polo shirts, has opened similar cafe concepts in cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Beijing.

Ralph's Coffee outlet in Tokyo. Photo from moto0316 on Google.

Ralph's Coffee London outlet. Photo from M on Google.

The outlets are decorated with Ralph Lauren's signature dark-green aesthetic.

The upcoming Ralph's Coffee outlet at MBS is next to the brand's existing store, and will serve "a selection of coffee and light fare for dine-in and takeaway service, inspired by the great success of Ralph’s Coffee’s first location in Manhattan", a spokesperson said.

Other offerings include a range of classic American desserts including cookies, cakes, such as Five Layer Chocolate Cake, Coconut Cake, and soft serve.

An array of Ralph’s Coffee apparel and accessories, including t-shirts, hats, totes and mugs, will also be sold, a spokesperson told Mothership.

Image from Ralph's Coffee on Instagram.

Image from Ralph's Coffee on Instagram.

Image from Ralph's Coffee on Instagram.

Coffee lovers can pair their favourite sweet treats with one of Ralph's special blends, made with organically grown beans from Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.

These include beverages like latte, americano and a citrusy espresso tonic.

Image from Ralph's Coffee on Instagram.

Prices for the menu and seating capacity will be finalised at a later date.

Address: 2 Bayfront Avenue, #01-72, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972

Top images by Mandy How

Ng Eng Hen meets China defence minister Li Shangfu, S'pore & China to set up high-level telephone line

Li is on an introductory visit to Singapore from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4.

June 01, 2023, 06:52 PM

S'pore ups penalties for drug possession to 30 years' jail, 15 strokes of cane

The remaining provisions of the MDA will take effect in the first half of 2024.

June 01, 2023, 06:28 PM

More sweaty 29°C nights in S'pore in first 2 weeks of June 2023

But thy eternal summer will not fade.

June 01, 2023, 06:04 PM

Complete LEGO® NINJAGO® missions & redeem free minifigure at Compass One from Jun 1 to 18, 2023

Bring your kids and have a ball of fun.

June 01, 2023, 05:57 PM

Taiwan’s Carrefour markets bak zhang tied up in elaborate shibari knots

Hmmm.

June 01, 2023, 05:45 PM

Japanese band ONE OK ROCK to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023

If only it was a One Way Ticket.

June 01, 2023, 04:58 PM

Firm merged from Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine under CPIB investigation for alleged corruption in Brazil

Both CPIB and the firm in question said they are unable to comment or provide further details as investigations are ongoing.

June 01, 2023, 04:43 PM

S'porean, 46, jailed 4 days in default of S$1,400 fine for smoking & staying at ECP park shelter without licence

Four other charges were taken into consideration during the man's sentencing.

June 01, 2023, 04:36 PM

Sneak peek: Thai Supermarket at Aperia Mall opening end June 2023, merchandise galore

Boat noodles flavoured Lay's, anybody?

June 01, 2023, 04:05 PM

Cheaper things to buy at Don Don Donki PLQ from now till June 4

Are you humming the song yet?

June 01, 2023, 03:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.