Ralph Lauren to open Ralph's Coffee cafe at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023

New York-based fashion brand Ralph Lauren is set to open its first dine-in cafe in Singapore at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023.

The American designer label, better known for its signature polo shirts, has opened similar cafe concepts in cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Beijing.

The outlets are decorated with Ralph Lauren's signature dark-green aesthetic.

The upcoming Ralph's Coffee outlet at MBS is next to the brand's existing store, and will serve "a selection of coffee and light fare for dine-in and takeaway service, inspired by the great success of Ralph’s Coffee’s first location in Manhattan", a spokesperson said.

Other offerings include a range of classic American desserts including cookies, cakes, such as Five Layer Chocolate Cake, Coconut Cake, and soft serve.

An array of Ralph’s Coffee apparel and accessories, including t-shirts, hats, totes and mugs, will also be sold, a spokesperson told Mothership.

Coffee lovers can pair their favourite sweet treats with one of Ralph's special blends, made with organically grown beans from Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.

These include beverages like latte, americano and a citrusy espresso tonic.

Prices for the menu and seating capacity will be finalised at a later date.

Address: 2 Bayfront Avenue, #01-72, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972

Top images by Mandy How