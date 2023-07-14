Back

PSP NCMPs file debate motion on an 'independent & impartial Speaker' after Tan Chuan-Jin's hot mic comment

PSP said the comment Tan Chuan-Jin made was a "serious matter".

Fiona Tan | July 14, 2023, 06:14 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs) Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa have filed a debate motion, in response to a comment made by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin back in Apr. 2023.

Tan Chuan-Jin and the hot mic

A Jul. 10, 2023 Reddit post pointed out that Tan muttered "f*cking populist" during the April 2023 Parliament session.

A video clip of the Apr. 17 sitting was attached to the post.

Tan could be seen and heard making the comment under his breath after he called on PAP Member of Parliament (MP) Vikram Nair to speak after a speech given by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.

Lim spoke about poverty in Singapore and called on the government to establish an official poverty line and refine ComCare support.

Calls for an "independent and impartial" Speaker of Parliament

In a Jul. 14 Facebook post, PSP described the hot mic incident as a "serious matter".

PSP claimed it deserves a full parliamentary debate as it touches on parliamentary privileges, professional ethics, and the impartiality and independence of the office of the Speaker.

PSP said that "ensuring the Parliament is fair to all" starts with the Speaker and their debate motion is as follows:

"That this House reaffirms its commitment for the need for the Speaker of Parliament to be independent and impartial, and for Parliament to be a fair arena for all."

On the topic of debates, PSP claimed that some parliamentary procedures and processes also need to be changed to facilitate more constructive and productive debates.

As such, its NCMPs will also be suggesting reforms to ensure that Parliament is a "fair arena for all".

Apologised for "unparliamentary language"

Tan himself has acknowledged the video in a Jul. 11 Facebook post, and said he appeared to have a "reaction" to Lim's speech.

"When I listen to speeches made, like everyone, I do form views on them. What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone."

Stating that he should not have expressed his views aloud or in "unparliamentary language", Tan apologised for that.

He added that he has also apologised to Lim, which the latter has accepted.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image screenshot from Ministry of Communications and Information/YouTube

Italians outraged after judge clears caretaker of groping student as it lasted 'under 10 seconds'

The judge ruled that the caretaker had only groped the female student briefly, which did not constitute an offence.

July 14, 2023, 06:13 PM

M’sia car seen stuck on Johor bridge meant for pedestrians & motorcycles

Please don’t try this, even if you’re rushing.

July 14, 2023, 05:46 PM

S’pore migrant worker who survived explosion to start primary school in Bangladesh now hopes to expand to secondary

Rahman Mohammad Ataur's school offers an opportunity to underprivileged children in his village to receive an education that they otherwise might not have access to.

July 14, 2023, 05:02 PM

Man in GrabFood rider uniform tries to hit another man along Yishun Ave 2

The man who was being assaulted then followed the man in the GrabFood uniform willingly.

July 14, 2023, 05:00 PM

See Mixue's Snow Kings at new City Hall outlet till Jul. 16, 2023

May the chaos ensue.

July 14, 2023, 04:53 PM

You don’t have to be a student to enjoy a game of netball at Kallang

Sweat it out and have some fun.

July 14, 2023, 04:32 PM

Suspended lawyer M Ravi charged with slapping man, shouting loudly near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

He will return to court on Jul. 28.

July 14, 2023, 04:28 PM

Who is Ong Beng Seng, the S'porean PR billionaire arrested in Iswaran probe?

"If you want to meet him... just head for where the prettiest women are," an acquaintance said of the tycoon in 1989.

July 14, 2023, 04:16 PM

Thieves steal 200kg safe from Bedok temple that contained at least S$3,000 of offerings

Police investigations are underway.

July 14, 2023, 04:01 PM

CPIB probe Iswaran: PAP MPs file Parliament questions following residents' concerns

Other PAP MPs have urged patience and reassured residents.

July 14, 2023, 03:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.