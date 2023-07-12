Back

The Philippines allows screening of 'Barbie' movie, but wants 'South China Sea' map blurred

They found that there were only eight dashes, not nine.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 12, 2023, 05:10 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

The Philippines' Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has allowed the screening of Warner Bros’ upcoming fantasy-comedy film “Barbie”.

After “two meticulous screenings”, the board found that no scene in the film showed China’s “nine-dash line” in the South China Sea, according to the Philippine Star.

Reasons for continued screening

The map showed only eight dashes rather than nine, said the MTRCB in a letter to Senator of the Philippines Francis Tolentino.

“Please note that the dash lines attached to a landmass labeled 'Asia' is not U-shaped, and has eight dots/dashes instead of nine.”

It also observed that the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia were not seen on the scene’s map, “in stark contrast” to the cases of banned movies like “Abominable (2019)” and “Uncharted (2022)”.

“The MTRCB is firm, as per its mandate under Presidential Decree No. 1986, that when there is a clear portrayal in films/television of scenes injurious to the prestige of the Republic of the Philippines such as the ‘nine-dash line’, we will not hesitate to ban said materials.”

On the other hand, if film materials do not pose such a threat, the board will not impose a ban, according to the Philippine Star.

Request to blur dashes

The MTRCB also requested the movie’s distributor Warner Bros to “blur the controversial lines in order to avoid further misinterpretations”, CNN Philippines reported.

Tolentino complained about the decision as it coincided with the seventh anniversary of The Hague’s ruling which rejected China’s “nine-dash line” which occurred on Jul. 12, 2016.

Although he respected MTRCB’s decision, the map's presence was still viewed as “China's continued encroachment on Philippine waters”.

“[This] is a clear violation of the rights of our fishermen, even of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard.”

The senator added that the board should have removed the map’s scene from the film, according to CNN.

Controversy over scene

Earlier last week, Vietnam banned the movie’s screening due to the map containing “the offending image” of the "nine-dash line".

The country also investigated the concert organiser of K-pop girl group Blackpink, as the show’s website apparently depicted the controversial South China Sea map, Reuters reported.

China has disputes with the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Brunei in the resource-rich South China Sea. There are some overlapping claims in some cases.

It has laid claim to 90 per cent of the South China Sea via its "nine-dash line".

Though this has been rejected at a ruling at The Hague in 2016, China has opposed and refused to acknowledge it, according to The Guardian.

Defended map scene

In an interview with Variety shortly after the movie’s ban in Vietnam, a spokesperson from Warner Bros noted that the map was “a child-like crayon drawing”.

“The doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the ‘real world'. It was not intended to make any type of statement.”

"Barbie", starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig, is the first live-action Barbie film in the franchise's history.

Related:

Top images via Facebook/SM Cinema & Warner Bros Pictures

'If you’re sick, you go to the doctor': Financial consultant shares why he thinks it’s better to let the professionals help

Not just one.

July 12, 2023, 05:34 PM

S'porean man, 25, jailed for assaulting police after accomplice, 39, got shot during tussle for firearm

The accomplice who was shot is serving his sentence for other offences but faces similar assault charges.

July 12, 2023, 05:32 PM

Thai Electoral Commission recommends disqualifying PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament

Not really never ever, but it has become far more unlikely.

July 12, 2023, 05:04 PM

SUV-driving woman allegedly flees after driving against traffic & colliding head-on with taxi at Potong Pasir

The 63-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

July 12, 2023, 04:37 PM

Road closures on Jul. 15 & 16 weekend due to NE Show at Padang

Take note.

July 12, 2023, 04:36 PM

3 free public playgrounds for kids aged 5 to 12 outside Bird Paradise in Mandai

Fun.

July 12, 2023, 04:31 PM

S'pore delivery riders, drivers can set up representative bodies to negotiate welfare, contractual terms in 2024

Better representation for platform workers in Singapore.

July 12, 2023, 04:01 PM

92-year-old man in Taiwan shoots wife, 77, with shotgun after suspecting her of cheating

Their son called the police upon realising that his father had shot his mother.

July 12, 2023, 03:40 PM

Bvlgari apologises for not labelling Taiwan as Taiwan, China

Bvlgari also said it has been "steadfast" in upholding its stance on respecting China's sovereignty and the completeness of its territories.

July 12, 2023, 02:55 PM

Woman, 70, dies after being hit by car along Bukit Panjang Ring Road

The 41-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

July 12, 2023, 02:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.