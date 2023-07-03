Back

Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over China’s disputed South China Sea ‘9-dash line’

Other movies have been banned for the same reason.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 03, 2023, 05:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Warner Bros’ upcoming fantasy-comedy and highly-anticipated film “Barbie” has been banned from screening in Vietnam, according to VnExpress and state-run media Tuoi Tre.

On Jul. 3, the director of Vietnam’s cinema department, Vi Kien Thanh, said that the government barred the movie’s screening for showing a scene that featured a map with China’s “nine-dash line” in the South China Sea.

"We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," he stated, according to a translation by Reuters.

The decision was made after the country's Film Appraisal and Classification Council reviewed the film, which was slated to be screened on Jul. 21.

Its showtimes have also been removed from the websites of domestic cinemas.

"Barbie", starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig, is the first live-action Barbie film in the franchise's history.

Highly contested

China has disputes with the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Brunei in the resource-rich South China Sea. There are some overlapping claims in some cases.

Approximately US$3.4 trillion worth (S$4.7 trillion) of international shipping trade is estimated to pass through the geo-strategic sea annually.

China has laid claim to 90 per cent of the South China Sea via its "nine-dash line", which includes strips that Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, according to Reuters.

This “nine-dash line” was rejected at a ruling at The Hague in 2016, though China has opposed and refused to acknowledge it, The Guardian reported.

Not the first time

In March 2022, American action-adventure film “Uncharted” - starring Tom Holland - was banned from Vietnamese cinemas for also featuring the “nine-dash line”, Tuoi Tre reported.

In late 2019, local cinema chain CGV was fined 170 million VND (S$9,700) by Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for screening computer-animated film “Abominable” as it had a similar map scene, according to VnExpress.

The cartoon was initially granted a screening license and screened for 10 days before being found to contain the scene in question.

Other than movies, Netflix Vietnam has also removed content from “Pine Gap” and “Put Your Head on my Shoulder” for similar reasons.

Related:

Top images via YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures & Wikipedia

Lorry driver, 58, suffers suspected stroke in driver's seat in Jurong while ferrying goods from JB to S'pore

He was admitted to the intensive care unit.

July 03, 2023, 05:45 PM

Wife & I rented Ridout Road property to keep extended family under one roof: Vivian Balakrishnan

S$200,000 has been spent on a variety of improvements to the property, which cannot be recovered once the tenancy expires.

July 03, 2023, 05:40 PM

Commonwealth hawker, 82, maintains S$1 price for her desserts in 2023

Some of her customers have been visiting her for more than 40 years.

July 03, 2023, 04:28 PM

Shanmugam using savings to rent 26 Ridout Road, says he wouldn't have rented on 'current income'

Shanmugam explains why he is renting the Ridout road property and whether he is making money renting out his own property.

July 03, 2023, 03:32 PM

No conflict of interest found in Ridout Road case, public servants to declare State property rentals in the future: SM Teo

Teo stressed that CPIB reports directly to PM Lee, not to the Minister of Home Affairs or to himself as the Coordinating Minister for National Security.

July 03, 2023, 02:55 PM

Chris Evans quits social media temporarily, deactivates his accounts

The star wants to treat himself “to a summer with less screen time”.

July 03, 2023, 02:53 PM

Mr Coconut offering S$8.20 Coconut Mao Shan Wang Shake from Jul. 10 to Aug. 9, 2023

Its first seasonal-exclusive creation.

July 03, 2023, 02:35 PM

Hougang man, 60, arrested after threatening shop assistants with 2 long knives

He took offence after he was asked to clear a pile of clutter in front of the store, and to refrain from smoking there.

July 03, 2023, 02:19 PM

Tourists visiting Melaka tower stuck for 30 minutes at 60m above ground

No injuries were reported.

July 03, 2023, 02:12 PM

SM & JYP Entertainment respond to dating allegations between SNSD's Yoona & 2PM's Junho

No, they are not dating.

July 03, 2023, 02:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.