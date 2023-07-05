Back

One Ok Rock S'pore concert tickets priced between S$108 & S$248

Concert capital.

Belmont Lay | July 05, 2023, 03:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japanese band One Ok Rock will be back in Singapore to play at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023.

They held their last concert at the same venue back in 2018.

Ticket details

Details for purchasing tickets for the Singapore show have been released.

Tickets cost S$108 to S$248 via ticketmaster.sg (3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets.

Live Nation members can buy tickets on July 11 during an exclusive Live Nation presale from 10am to 11.59pm.

Membership sign-up is free and presale access can be found at www.livenation.sg.

Tickets to the public will be available on July 12 from 10am.

The Tokyo-born band will be playing at stages in Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bangkok, before coming to Singapore.

Background

One Ok Rock was supposed to play here in 2020, but the gig was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The upcoming Luxury Disease tour is in support of their 10th and latest album "Luxury Disease" (2022).

The band will continue to tour Europe as the supporting act for British rock band Muse, having already travelled to North America and Japan.

The band was formed in 2005.

The band's 2012 single "The Beginning" was the theme song for the live action movie adaptation of "Rurouni Kenshin".

Their 2019 album "Eye Of The Storm" produced several hits and the group was the opening act for the Asia leg of Ed Sheeran’s "Divide World Tour" that year.

Top photo via Live Nation

Up to 60 monkeys hang out at Punggol Settlement restaurant regularly, unsettle shopowners

They come in peace. Hopefully.

July 05, 2023, 03:39 PM

Man, 48, charged with attempted murder for driving van into cyclist, 32, at Kaki Bukit

He is set to return to court on Jul. 26, 2023.

July 05, 2023, 03:28 PM

NDP e-coupons: 1-for-1 offers & discounts on food, home appliances & entertainment

How better to celebrate National Day than with a good deal.

July 05, 2023, 03:11 PM

S'pore looking to expand FTAs & access new foreign markets to mitigate technical recession risk: Gan Kim Yong

While MTI does not expect a technical recession this year, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

July 05, 2023, 02:34 PM

Here's a tl;dr of what happened in Parliament on Shanmugam & Vivian renting Ridout Road properties

Now you know.

July 05, 2023, 02:09 PM

Over 1 million in virtual queue for Taylor Swift S'pore's UOB presale

Screaming, crying.

July 05, 2023, 12:52 PM

In 2022, S'pore recorded its lowest no. of births & highest no. of deaths since 1960

Most births and deaths were registered among the Chinese.

July 05, 2023, 12:35 PM

Sec 3 students feel Chinese O-Level listening comprehension story about cleaner unplugging patients’ life support a bit dark

Everyone probably paid attention.

July 05, 2023, 12:16 PM

Taylor Swift fans get 'error' message trying to log in to Ticketmaster site 1 hour before UOB presale starts

Panik.

July 05, 2023, 12:00 PM

Local photographer discovers possible new isopod species in S'pore & names it 'S'pore Tiger'

One of many unidentified isopod species in Singapore.

July 05, 2023, 10:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.