One Ok Rock S'pore concert tickets priced between S$108 & S$248

Japanese band One Ok Rock will be back in Singapore to play at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023.

They held their last concert at the same venue back in 2018.

Ticket details

Details for purchasing tickets for the Singapore show have been released.

Tickets cost S$108 to S$248 via ticketmaster.sg (3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets.

Live Nation members can buy tickets on July 11 during an exclusive Live Nation presale from 10am to 11.59pm.

Membership sign-up is free and presale access can be found at www.livenation.sg.

Tickets to the public will be available on July 12 from 10am.

The Tokyo-born band will be playing at stages in Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bangkok, before coming to Singapore.

Background

One Ok Rock was supposed to play here in 2020, but the gig was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The upcoming Luxury Disease tour is in support of their 10th and latest album "Luxury Disease" (2022).

The band will continue to tour Europe as the supporting act for British rock band Muse, having already travelled to North America and Japan.

The band was formed in 2005.

The band's 2012 single "The Beginning" was the theme song for the live action movie adaptation of "Rurouni Kenshin".

Their 2019 album "Eye Of The Storm" produced several hits and the group was the opening act for the Asia leg of Ed Sheeran’s "Divide World Tour" that year.

