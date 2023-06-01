Japanese band ONE OK ROCK to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023

Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK will be stopping by Singapore on Dec. 18, 2023.

As part of the Asia leg of their upcoming "Luxury Disease" tour, the Tokyo-born band will be playing at stages in Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bangkok, before coming to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the caption of the post, the band shared that they are "Finally coming back to Asia!"

Their last Asia tour was five years ago in 2018. They had planned to tour in Asia in 2020, but the shows did not materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More details on the 2023 tour will be coming soon.

Stay tuned, wherever you are.

Top image via ONE OK ROCK's official Instagram