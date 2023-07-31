Michelle Yeoh’s mom didn't even know daughter got married

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh married her long-time fiance, Jean Todt, in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 27 after she was proposed to 19 years ago.

But Yeoh’s mother, Janet Yeoh, did not know her daughter got hitched.

Surprise

The 84-year-old told China Press she was clueless: “My daughter would always call me, but she didn’t inform me when we were on the phone two weeks ago. Maybe she wants to surprise me.”

The news was definitely a surprise as friends and family were there to witness the ceremony, which was shared on Instagram by Brazilian F1 racer Felipe Massa on July 28.

The elder Yeoh added that she hopes her daughter will return to Malaysia to hold a wedding reception with family and friends.

Nonetheless, the mother said she often urged her daughter, 60, to get married and was stoked by the news.

Yeoh's mother added: “Jean proposed to my daughter many times, and she would laugh and say she enjoys being proposed to. Jean loves her very much.”

Todt, 77, proposed to Yeoh on July 26, 2004, a month and a half after meeting the actress in in Shanghai, China on June 4, 2004.

2023 the year for Michelle Yeoh

In January 2023, the actress became Malaysia’s first Golden Globe award winner.

Shortly after in March, she became the first actress of Asian descent to win the Best Actress trophy at the 95th Academy Awards for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once".

Top photo via Michelle Yeoh Facebook