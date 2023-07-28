Back

Michelle Yeoh, 60, marries ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, 77, after 19-year engagement

Evelyn has found someone to do laundry and taxes with in this life.

Winnie Li | July 28, 2023, 12:27 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh tied the knot with Jean Todt, her fiancé of 19 years, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jul. 27, 2023.

The good news was shared by Felipe Massa, a Brazilian racing driver who scored 11 Grand Prix victories in Formula One between 2002 and 2017, via an Instagram post.

According to the post, Massa was given a white card outlining the timeline of Yeoh and Todt's love story, with a photo of the couple printed at the top.

The card revealed that Yeoh and Todt first met in Shanghai on Jun. 4, 2004.

Less than two months later, on Jul. 26, 2004, Todt proposed to Yeoh, to which she said "yes".

Fast forward to 19 years (that's 6,992 days) later, the couple finally tied the knot on Jul. 27, 2023, in Switzerland and celebrated their special moment with their family and friends.

Yeoh apparently brought her Oscar to her wedding, which Massa had the honour of holding it for her.

Screenshot via Felipe Massa/Instagram

Top images via Felipe Massa/Instagram

New Brickland MRT station between Choa Chu Kang & Bukit Gombak ready in 2034

New.

July 28, 2023, 03:27 PM

Eligible S'porean parents to receive enhanced baby bonus benefits from Aug. 1, 2023

Parents, take note.

July 28, 2023, 02:40 PM

Boy, 10, who threw cat off Boon Lay HDB block, sent for cat handling sessions as part of rehab

A psychiatrist deemed him not mature enough to understand the nature and consequences of his act.

July 28, 2023, 02:11 PM

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap out of ICU & discharged from hospital

Get well soon.

July 28, 2023, 01:58 PM

NTU investigating after its professor allegedly plagiarised student's work

The prof apparently passed off his student's observations and analyses as his own.

July 28, 2023, 01:56 PM

S'pore woman scammed of S$18,000 after downloading app to buy healthy meal deal on Facebook

She was asked to place her order through the app.

July 28, 2023, 12:50 PM

S'porean scientist successfully elected as S'pore's 1st member of UN climate body

Chow is currently an associate professor of urban climate at SMU.

July 28, 2023, 12:27 PM

The Furniture Mall offering promos, discounts & lucky draws this National Day period

A one-stop place for furniture.

July 28, 2023, 11:55 AM

Don Don Donki opens new conveyor belt sushi restaurant in JEM

Sushi served at lightning speed.

July 28, 2023, 11:54 AM

Buying a secondhand phone online? Here are 3 of the worst ‘Carouhell’ stories in S'pore

Thankfully, Carousell now stands by phones sold on its Certified Programme.

July 28, 2023, 11:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.