2 men allegedly flee to M'sia after stealing S$132,000 diamond ring from Lucky Plaza pawnshop

A 48-year-old man allegedly took a diamond ring worth more than S$132,000 from a pawnshop in Singapore while his 58-year-old accomplice distracted the pawnshop staff by requesting to buy another diamond ring.

Both men then fled to Malaysia immediately.

Arrested at KLIA

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Jul. 21 news release, the pair were arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Jul. 19, 2023.

The police were alerted to the incident at Lucky Plaza at 6:27pm on Jul. 16.

Both men left Singapore for Malaysia within an hour after the police were alerted to the incident.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identities of both men on the same day through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV footages.

The Singapore State Courts issued warrants of arrest on Jul. 17.

With the assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police, both men were arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Jul. 19 and handed over to the SPF on Jul. 20.

Charged on Jul. 21

Both men will be charged with theft in dwelling with common intention on Jul. 21.

SPF said it will seek for the pair to be remanded for further investigations.

If convicted, the offence of theft in dwelling with common intention carries an up to seven years' jail and a fine.

All images courtesy of Singapore Police Force