Cafe at SMU cancels tsundere maid cafe due to ‘negative perceptions’ of event & university

They will be holding it at a different location.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 06, 2023, 06:54 PM

Events

Pop-up tsundere maid cafe SubaToki Cafe has postponed its event scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Singapore Management University.

On Jul. 6, the event’s venue partner Daijoubu Cafe in SMU issued a notice via Facebook, announcing it would be withdrawing the maid cafe event.

Referring to the recent publicity of the tsundere maid cafe as “unplanned and unsolicited”, it said that this has resulted in “negative perceptions of the event and SMU”.

The venue also said that it had yet to receive permission from the university to host the pop-up event on its premises.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from SMU said that Daijoubu Cafe was "bound by their tenancy agreements" to submit their plans for any promotional activities for prior approval.

"Daijoubu Cafe had not done so, and we did not provide approval for the Aug. 26 activity to proceed."

"We do not think that an activity such as this is appropriate to be held on campus."

SMU said that they were "disappointed" that the event has come to light in such a manner and has taken action "to ensure that tenants abide by their obligations."

Will look for new venue

On the same day, SubaToki Cafe announced the postponement via its social media pages, saying that it will return when it finds a new venue.

The earlier edition of its tsundere event was held at Daijoubu Cafe in March 2023.

SubaToki Cafe apologised for the inconvenience caused and requested interested patrons to stay tuned for more details.

Top images via Facebook pages of Daijoubusg & SubaToki Cafe

