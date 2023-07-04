Back

Pop-up maid cafe at SMU on Aug. 26: Prickly maids & butlers will ignore, slap, punish diners

If you're here for a bad time for a good time.

Julia Yee | July 04, 2023, 06:49 PM

Events

Has life been treating you too well recently?

Fret not, because SubaToki Cafe has just the thing for you.

On Aug. 26, the they'll be hosting a pop-up tsundere maid cafe at Daijoubu Cafe in Singapore Management University (SMU).

A tsundere cafe

If you're pretending not to know what tsundere means, the cafe's lady boss, Mizune has kindly taken time out of her busy schedule to enlighten you.

It basically refers to someone who appears cold and hostile before slowly warming up to others.

Maids and butlers at the cafe will adopt this hot and cold demeanour when serving customers.

Forehead flicks, tantrums, and more

The angsty servers at SubaToki have uploaded some POV videos online to give interested parties a taste of the tsundere experience.

Here's what it's like being punished by doing push-ups and being stepped on.

And here's what it's like getting ignored by the servers, as if your real-life crush doesn't ignore you enough in DMs.

If the maids or butlers do respond to you, they might do so in less than savoury terms.

Like slamming trays and throwing menus.

Or scolding you.

Customers are not allowed to retaliate.

The cafe assured customers that they'll not be caused "physical harm".

If it all gets too much for you, you can alert the staff so that they can make "catered arrangements to ensure you'll still enjoy the same humiliation in a safe manner".

Food, if it ever gets to you

The menu hasn't been disclosed, but the previous maid cafe event on Mar. 11, 2023 featured a set comprising of a main dish (mentaiko pasta with prawn or chicken katsu burger with fries), a drink, and Hokkaido milk pudding.

More details will be released soon.

Or they won't.

You don't deserve to know.

All images from SubaToki Cafe

